Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes Vilar Performing Arts Center stage on Feb. 3

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has performed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and at the Super Bowl.

Andy Rowley/Courtesy photo

Denver Broncos fans should remember Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, when the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 to win their second Super Bowl in as many years. While John Elway and the Broncos stole the show, the Super Bowl Halftime performance that year was titled “A Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” and featured Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, now together for over 30 years, continues its mission to celebrate jazz and swing music – America’s original musical art form – and will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 pm Tickets start at $45 or $28 for children and students. Visit vilarpac.org/big-bad-voodoo-daddy for more information. This winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek is celebrating 25 years of bringing world-class entertainment to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado with its impressive and diverse winter lineup.

From “Dancing with the Stars” to Vince Vaughn’s “Swingers,” Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has appeared in venues across the world, sold millions of records and has had their music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center and appearances with many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy strives to bring Joy to audiences around the world.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is a nine-piece band with a big sound and memorable live performance. The band got its name after blues legend Albert Collins famously signed band leader Scotty Morris’ poster: “To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy.”

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all-original core line-up includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger).

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high-energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.

So get out that pinstripe suit and enjoy an evening of swing on Feb. 3 when Big Bad Voodoo Daddy takes the Vilar Performing Arts Center stage in Beaver Creek.