BIG ARTS cancels Performing Arts Series post-storm | News, Sports, Jobs – SANIBEL-CAPTIVA

BIG ARTS Executive Director Lee Ellen Harder reported that while their building sustained no structural damage, more than half of their staff lost their homes or had them significantly damaged. Most have relocated into temporary housing and are working remotely to take care of business.

“In that regard, we regret to announce that we have canceled the full 2023 Performing Arts Series and have suspended all on-site activities that were scheduled through Jan. 30,” she said.

Harder reported that all tickets and workshop registration fees will be refundable, including the Platinum Club catering fees. People will also have the option of donating their ticket costs.

“All donations are 100 percent deductible and deeply appreciated,” she said.

To contact BIG ARTS about your preference, email [email protected] If it does not receive your preference by Nov. 30, staff will assume you wish to donate your tickets and registration fees.

“While the islands suffered extraordinary devastating damage, our community spirit remains strong and determined. We will be in touch again to let you know of our spring plans,” Harder said. “In the meantime, thank you for your support of BIG ARTS.”