Big 2nd half sends Edsel Ford girls basketball past Lincoln Park w/ PHOTO GALLERY – The News Herald

Dearborn Edsel Ford played host to Lincoln Park on Thursday night in what was its home opener.

After a sluggish start, the Thunderbirds used their defense, and transition buckets, to overcome an early deficit and went on to beat the visiting Railsplitters 37-21.

“We started off not playing so well but relied on our defensive efforts to get us where we needed to be,” said Edsel Coach Jihad Baydoun. “It felt like we were scared, nerves from the first home game, so after a timeout, we talked that out of them and they picked it up after that slow start.”

With the win, the T-Birds improved to 2-2 overall this season and 2-0 in the Downriver League.

Lincoln Park slipped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the DRL. Despite the losing record, Rails Coach Garai Fields likes where his team is right now.

“We are way better this year than we were last year at this point of the season,” Fields said. “Our freshman guard Kyra Gaines has been huge for us, she gives us looks we haven’t had before, so it’s still a work in progress and we are working very hard to build.”

Lamaya Leonard had the hot hand early and she propelled Lincoln Park to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

Trailing 10-4 at the end of the first frame, Edsel turned up the heat on the opposition. Courtesy of a diamond press, and a 2-3 zone, the T-Birds were able to force several turnovers.

Edsel guard Nazmiah Salam did the most to take advantage of the turnovers, turning them into points on the Offensive end. As a result, the T-Birds outscored their counterparts 8-2 in the second quarter and the teams were tied 12-12 at halftime.

“I told them, these next two quarters are really important,” Baydoun said. Our press looked really good, and it turned into easy points, which made it really easy for us in the second half.”

After the Halftime intermission, Edsel went on a big-time run.

