Big 12’s Week 9 Football Awards Announced

Baylor teammates Gabe Hall (defensive) and Richard Reese (newcomer) joined the K-State duo of Will Howard (offensive) and Ty Zentner (co-special teams) along with Oklahoma’s Michael Turk (co-special teams) in earning Big 12 Football Week 9 awards. Howard and Turk collected their second career honor while Reese picked up his second of the season. Hall and Zentner were recognized for the first time.

In a game-time decision to start after being injured the previous week, Howard tied the school record with four touchdown passes in No. 22 K-State’s 48-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State. The junior was 21-of-37 for 296 passing yards with no interceptions. His completions and passing yards were both career highs. Howard is the third QB in school history to throw four TD passes in a half as he led the Wildcats to their second win this season over a Top 10 team.

Hall led the charge defensively for Baylor in its 45-17 win at Texas Tech, recording three sacks for a loss of 24 yards. The junior DL ​​recorded half of BU’s six sacks by himself, as the Bears constantly found pressure on Tech’s trio of quarterbacks throughout the game. Six sacks were Baylor’s most in a game this season. Hall also recorded a QB rush, as BU snatched five interceptions in the game, its most in a contest since 1989 vs. TCU.

Zentner handled all three kicking duties for K-State for the first time this season. Two of his four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and five of his nine kickoffs were touchbacks. The senior also connected on both of his field goal attempts, from 23 and 29 yards, and had a 51-yard punt.

Turk averaged 49.3 yards on his six punts and became Oklahoma’s first full-time punter since 1970 to throw a touchdown pass in OU’s 27-13 win at Iowa State. The TD pass came on a fake field goal attempt as Turk, the holder, flipped the ball to kicker Zach Schmit, who ran the ball in from two yards out to give OU a 10-3 second-quarter lead. As a punter, the senior was particularly effective in the fourth quarter, Booming 61- and 60-yarders to flip the field with the Sooners holding on to a seven-point lead. The 60-yard punt was downed at the two-yard line, and OU’s defense registered takeaways on both ensuing ISU possessions. Turk leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with his 45.8-yard punt average this season.

Reese was once again a workhorse for the Bears in their 45-17 win at Texas Tech. He topped his career high with 36 carries, after setting his previous best just one week ago with 31 vs. Kansas, and ran for 148 yards and three TDs. It was Reese’s third 100-plus yard game of the season and fourth multi-TD effort. He has 12 rushing touchdowns in 2022, which already ranks tied for seventh in a single season in program history. That mark is also good for seventh nationally. Since 2014, only one other Bear has rushed for as many TDs as Reese (Abram Smith, 12 in 2021). He now sits just 90 yards shy of BU’s freshman rushing record. Reese is second nationally among all freshmen in rushing yards (791) and rushing TDs (12).

Big 12 Football Players of the Week

October 31

Offense: Will Howard, K-State, QB, Jr.

Defense: Gabe Hall, Baylor, DL, Jr.

Co-Special Teams: Ty Zentner, K-State, P/K, Sr. and Michael Turk, OU, P, Sr.

Newcomer: Richard Reese, BU, RB, Fr.

October 24

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Jason Taylor II, OSU, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Oliver Straw, WVU, P, Fr.

Newcomer: Behren Morton, TTU, QB, Fr.

October 17

Co-Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr. and Tony Mathis, WVU, RB, So.

Defense: Jaylan Ford, UT, LB, Jr.

Special Teams: Tanner Brown, OSU, K, Sr. and Casey Legg, WVU, K, Jr.

Newcomer: Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

October 10

Offense: Quentin Johnston, TCU, WR, Jr.

Defense: Josh Hayes, K-State, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Tanner Brown, OSU, K, Sr.

Newcomer: Quinn Ewers, UT, QB, Fr.

October 3

Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Khalid Duke, K-State, LB, Jr. and Jason Taylor II, OSU, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Co-Newcomers: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr. and Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 26

Offense: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Bryson Jackson, BU, LB, Sr. and Reggie Pearson, TTU, DB, Sr.

Special Teams: Trey Wolff, TTU, PK, Sr.

Newcomer: Kobe Savage, K-State, S, Jr.

Sept. 19

Offense: Jalon Daniels, KU, QB, Jr.

Defense: Jahdae Barron, UT, DB, Jr.

Special Teams: Trace Ford, OSU, DE, Jr.

Newcomer: Richard Reese, BU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 12

Offense: Donovan Smith, TTU, QB, So.

Defense: Kobe Bryant, KU, CB, So.

Special Teams: Phillip Brooks, K-State, WR, Sr.

Co-Newcomers: Colby Reeder, ISU, LB, Sr. and Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

Sept. 5

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Lonnie Phelps Jr., KU, DE, Jr.

Special Teams: Derius Davis, TCU, WR/PR/KR, Sr.

Newcomer: CJ Donaldson, WVU, RB, Fr.