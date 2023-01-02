Big 12 Women’s Basketball Week 9 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The ninth week of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season is here. Our Week 9 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

It’s the first full week of Big 12 play as we start the march to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our Sneaky good game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season.

Top Three Games of the Week

Baylor at Oklahoma, Tuesday. A pair of ranked teams that could end up winning the Big 12 regular-season title trying to set the tone for their season.

Baylor at Kansas, Saturday. Kansas would love to do what Kansas State did to Baylor last year when the Wildcats hosted the Bears early in conference play — pull off a win.

Iowa State at Oklahoma, Sunday. The only Women’s game on the schedule is Sunday, the Sooners tangle with a ranked team for the second straight game.

Sneaky Good Game of the Week

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Wednesday. Kansas State has looked great with Ayoka Lee (Saturday’s loss to Texas without Gabby Gregory excluded). Oklahoma State has turned things around quickly under Coach Jacie Hoyt. This would be a big ‘prove it’ game for both teams in their early Big 12 slate.

Five Players to Watch

F Ana Llanusa, Oklahoma: She scored 28 points against West Virginia and you feel like she’s playing like she’s trying to cram three seasons’ worth of effort into one. With her injury history, it’s hard to blame her.

G Bre’Amber Scott, Texas Tech: It was a rough opener for Texas Tech, but Scott got it done with 18 points. She’s a difference-maker. Just keep her healthy.

F Caitlin Bickle, Baylor: With Aijha Blackwell still battling a leg injury and Dre’Una Edwards fighting Eligibility issues, thank goodness Bickle is bringing it (19 points, seven rebounds vs. TCU).

F Lior Garzon, Oklahoma State: You can’t leave her alone. Even in the loss to Kansas she scored 17 points and made all three of her 3-pointers.

G JJ Quinerly, West Virginia: The Mountaineers lost their Big 12 opener, but Quinerly had a fantastic game, scoring 28 points.

Team to Watch

Kansas State: Boy the Wildcats took a big one on the chin against Texas, losing 87-41. But the Wildcats didn’t have their leading scorer, Gabby Gregory. That loss showed just how big a difference she makes to K-State. Is she coming back this week? If she does, that certainly gives K-State a chance to bounce back. If she doesn’t? Then the next week could be a hard one. OSU could take advantage of that. So could West Virginia on Saturday.

T-Rob Watch

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the Big 12 and Oklahoma career 3-Point record holder as she entered the season with 446 3-pointers. In her last season in Norman, she has the chance to leave as the all-time NCAA leader in made 3-pointers, male or female. In each primer, we’ll track her progress.

Taylor Robertson: 481 (through 12 games)

Men’s leader: Fletcher McGee (Wofford), 509

Needed to pass McGee: 26

Women’s leader: Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State), 497

Needed to pass Mitchell: 17

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Tuesday

Baylor at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SoonerVision

Wednesday

West Virginia at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Texas at TCU, 6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Texas Tech at Kansas, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Saturday

West Virginia at Kansas State, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Texas Tech at TCU, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Texas at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Sunday

Iowa State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2

