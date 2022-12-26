Big 12 Women’s Basketball Week 8 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The eighth week of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season is here. Our Week 8 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Plus, it’s finally here — the start of Big 12 play. Let the fun begin.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information, and links to other useful college basketball information during the season.

Game of the Week

Kansas State at Texas, Saturday. Is Kansas State getting Texas at the right time? The Longhorns are starting to catch an upswing after a swoon-ish start and are trying to figure out life without forward Aaliyah Moore. The Wildcats are doing quite well without center Ayoka Lee, thanks in part to transfer Gabby Gregory. The Wildcats will be the underdog here, but they have a fighting chance to hand Texas a conference-opening loss. If you have the Longhorn Network, you’ll enjoy it.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Tech, Tuesday. There are only two choices in our final week of mid-major danger, and Texas A&M-Commerce is transitioning from Division II this season (the Lions face Texas). So that leaves 2-8 MVSU. Texas Tech has won 10 straight games. The Lady Raiders would have to be caught seriously napping to lose to MVSU.

Five Players to Watch

F Khadija Faye, Texas: She has stepped up after the Aaliyah Moore injury, averaging 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in her last four games.

G Tomi Taiwo, TCU: It’s been an up-and-down non-conference for the Horned Frogs. But Taiwo has been the constant, averaging 14.5 points per game.

C Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas: It’s not just that she leads the Big 12 in rebounding (11.5). She also leads it in Offensive rebounding.

F Madi Williams, Oklahoma: The reigning Big 12 Player of the Week is going into the Big 12 Slate on a surge. She’s the third-best shooter in the league at 55.6 percent.

G/F Emilee Ebert, Kansas State: Don’t send Ebert to the free-throw line for any reason. She’s shot 35 and made 34 for a 97.1 percentage, the best in the Big 12 (by one made free throw over Iowa State’s Emily Ryan).

Team to Watch

Kansas: The Jayhawks will have spent 10 days gnashing on that triple-overtime loss to Nebraska before they go on the road to face an Oklahoma State team that is scoring nearly 20 points more than it did a season ago. Kansas sees itself as a Big 12 title contender and multi-game participant in the NCAA Tournament. Here’s their chance to start making a statement against a team that, on paper, it should beat.

T-Rob Watch

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the Big 12 and Oklahoma career 3-Point record holder as she entered the season with 446 3-pointers. In her last season in Norman, she has the chance to leave as the all-time NCAA leader in made 3-pointers, male or female. In each primer, we’ll track her progress.

Taylor Robertson: 475 (through 11 games)

Men’s leader: Fletcher McGee (Wofford), 509

Needed to pass McGee: 34

Women’s leader: Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State), 497

Needed to pass Mitchell: 23

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Tuesday

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Wednesday

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN

Saturday

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Iowa State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Kansas State at Texas, 2 p.m., LHN

Kansas at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Links to Use

Rankings

AP Top 25 | USA Today Coaches | NCAA NET

Team Schedules, Results

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia

Signing Classes for 2023

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia

Tournaments

Big 12 Women’s Tournament | NCAA Women’s Tournament

Bracketology

ESPN

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard