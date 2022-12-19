Big 12 Women’s Basketball Week 7 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The seventh week of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season is here. Our Week 7 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information, and links to other useful college basketball information during the season.

Game of the Week

Florida vs. Oklahoma, Wednesday, Charlotte, NC. I’m not sure why Florida isn’t ranked, but the Gators are 11-1 and enter the week on a nine-game winning streak. This would be a nice win for the Sooners, who are 1-1 against Power 6 teams this season. With a win, OU goes into Big 12 play at 10-1 on New Year’s Eve.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

West Virginia vs. Miami (OH), Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Miami’s record won’t blow you away. But, the Red Hawks will catch the Mountaineers a day after they play Georgia on the second day of a multi-team event at a neutral site. Then, WVU is off for 10 days before starting Big 12 play. That’s got mid-major-danger written all over it.

Five Players to Watch

G/F Aijha Blackwell, Baylor: Just the fact that she’s back after a month after her knee injury is a reason for the locals in Waco to be happy. She’s on a minute restriction for the time being.

G Brylee Glenn, Kansas State: The Glenn sister that doesn’t get nearly as much pub as Jaelyn dropped 17 on Northern Colorado on Sunday.

G Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas: She had a career-high 26 points against Tulsa. The balance on this team should worry Big 12 opponents.

G Liz Scott, Oklahoma: An underrated part of OU’s starting five, she consistently brings the muscle for the Sooners inside and averages nearly six rebounds per game.

G Bre’Amber Scott, Texas Tech: She dropped 24 points on Oral Roberts. If this is the Bre Scott the Lady Raiders get in Big 12 play, they’ll be much harder to deal with.

Team to Watch

West Virginia. The Mountaineers are one of two teams playing two games this week, and the only one that is playing games on back-to-back days. Two neutral site games — one against the Georgia Bulldogs and the other against Miami (OH) — should test the Mountaineers before they head off for winter break.

T-Rob Watch

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the Big 12 and Oklahoma career 3-Point record holder as she entered the season with 446 3-pointers. In her last season in Norman, she has the chance to leave as the all-time NCAA leader in made 3-pointers, male or female. In each primer, we’ll track her progress.

Taylor Robertson: 470 (through 10 games)

Men’s leader: Fletcher McGee (Wofford), 509

Needed to pass McGee: 39

Women’s leader: Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State), 497

Needed to pass Mitchell: 27

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

McNeese State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Tuesday

Air Force at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Georgia, 1:30 p.m. (at Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Wednesday

West Virginia vs. Miami (OH), 11 a.m. (at Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Morgan State at Kansas State, 11 a.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Nicholls State at TCU, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Houston Christian at Texas, 2 p.m., LHN

Long Beach State at Baylor, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Kansas at Nebraska, 6 p.m

Florida vs. Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Jumpman Invitational, Charlotte, NC)

Thursday

UC Riverside at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Drake at Iowa State, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

