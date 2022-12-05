Big 12 Women’s Basketball Week 5 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The fifth week of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season is here. Our Week 5 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season.

Game of the Week

Iowa State at Iowa, Wednesday. Not a hard decision. It’s a Top 10 Matchup between these two in-state rivals and another opportunity to watch Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark do their thing. It’s a big test for ISU center Stephanie Soares, too.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Wichita State at Kansas, Sunday. Entering the week the Shockers have one loss and would love nothing more than to beat the Jayhawks. Oh, and Kansas will be coming off their highly-anticipated game with Arizona. Will the Jayhawks have a let-down either way?

Five Players to Watch

G Ashley Joens, Iowa State: When you’re playing your best, you’ve got to have your best. It’s Joens’ last Cy-Hawk and it’s in her hometown of Iowa City.

G Jaelyn Glenn, Kansas State: She’s grown into the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer Entering this week, averaging 15.1 points per game.

G Skylar Vann, Oklahoma: Vann was one of three Sooners with a double-double against Northwestern State last week. She’s averaging 11.6 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game.

F Aaliyah Moore, Texas: The focus is on the transfers and guard Rori Harmon. But the sophomore forward is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

G Madisen Smith, West Virginia: She put up a career-high 24 points recently and she’s leading the Mountaineers with 15.1 points per game.

Team to Watch

Kansas. As mentioned above, it’s a big measuring stick week for Kansas. Arizona is a Top 25 team that enters the week undefeated. Plus, that game is in Tucson. Then the Wichita State game. We’re going to get a really good sense of where Kansas is going into Big 12 action in a couple of weeks.

T-Rob Watch

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the Big 12 and Oklahoma career 3-Point record holder as she entered the season with 446 3-pointers. In her last season in Norman, she has the chance to leave as the all-time NCAA leader in made 3-pointers, male or female. In each primer, we’ll track her progress.

Taylor Robertson: 466 (through eight games)

Men’s leader: Fletcher McGee (Wofford), 509

Needed to pass McGee: 44

Women’s leader: Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State), 497

Needed to pass Mitchell: 31

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

George Washington at TCU, 6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Tuesday

Loyola Marymount at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Sam Houston at Texas Tech, 11:30 a.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Wednesday

Iowa State at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas City at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

UT Arlington at Baylor, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Thursday

Robert Morris at West Virginia, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Kansas at Arizona, 7 p.m., Pac 12 Networks

Friday

Missouri State at TCU, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Saturday

South Dakota State at Kansas State, 1 p.m

Sunday

Jacksonville at Iowa State, noon, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Robert Morris at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN+/SoonerVision

Alabama State at Texas, 2 p.m., LHN

Wichita State at Kansas, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

West Virginia at Penn State, 3 p.m

Links to Use

Rankings

AP Top 25 | USA Today Coaches | NCAA NET

Team Schedules, Results

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia

Signing Classes for 2023

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia

Tournaments

Big 12 Women’s Tournament | NCAA Women’s Tournament

Bracketology

ESPN

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard