Big 12 Women’s Basketball Week 3 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The third week of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season is here. Our Week 3 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season.

Game of the Week

Iowa State vs. Michigan State, Thursday (Portland, Ore.). The Cyclones are out in Oregon to play in the Phil Knight Invitational. This will be the Cyclones’ first chance to play a Power 5 team and a good opportunity to test its new 6-foot-6 center. The Cyclones could end up playing either North Carolina or Oregon in the finale on Sunday. So this is a great measuring stick weekend for Iowa State.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Sam Houston at TCU, Wednesday. One of the few non-tournament games of the week, the Horned Frogs decided to play a game the day before Thanksgiving, theoretically as players are trying to get a few days at home with family afterwards. That’s a bad recipe for losing a game you shouldn’t.

Five Players to Watch

G Ashley Joens, Iowa State: She’s averaging 23 points per game, and she gets a showcase week in Portland to impress WNBA Scouts further into thinking of her as a first-round Talent in April.

G Serena Sundell, Kansas State: She’s putting together a tremendous stat line across the board this early in the season.

G Skylar Vann, Oklahoma: She’s giving the Sooners plenty of production off the bench.

G Sonya Morris, Texas: She’s quickly asserted herself as a primary scoring option for Texas.

G Madisen Smith, West Virginia: She leads the Mountaineers with 13 points per game and the trip to Cancun will tell us a lot about this team.

Team to Watch

Iowa State. The Cyclones are going to play some combination of Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon this weekend in Portland at the Phil Knight Invitational. Outside of the Iowa game in December, these are the biggest test games the Cyclones will get before Big 12 play. If they win both? They could slip into the Top 5 nationally.

What Else to Watch?

Plenty of tournament action you’re going to need a FloHoops subscription for this week. It’s a shame because some of these matchups would be great to watch.

T-Rob Watch

Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson is the Big 12 and Oklahoma career 3-Point record holder as she entered the season with 446 3-pointers. In her last season in Norman, she has the chance to leave as the all-time NCAA leader in made 3-pointers, male or female. In each primer, we’ll track her progress.

Taylor Robertson: 460 (through five games)

Men’s leader: Fletcher McGee (Wofford), 509

Needed to pass McGee: 50

Women’s leader: Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State), 497

Needed to pass Mitchell: 38

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

Texas will play at the Battle 4 Atlantis, opponent and time TBA, FloHoops

Tuesday

Oklahoma at Arkansas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday

Sam Houston at TCU, 6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Thursday

Oklahoma State vs. Florida State, 10 a.m., (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

West Virginia vs. Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Iowa State vs. Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, Ore.)

Clemson vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN3 (Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands)

Friday

Baylor vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m. (Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, Fla.)

Harvard vs. Oklahoma State, 10 a.m. (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Texas Tech vs. Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., (Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas, NV.)

Maine vs. Kansas, 2 p.m. (Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic, Moraga, Calif.)

NC State vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m. (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Kansas State vs. Northern Arizona, 6:45 p.m., ESPN3 (Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands)

Saturday

Purdue vs. Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Kansas vs. Saint Mary’s, 4 p.m. (Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic, Moraga, Calif.)

Baylor vs. TBA, 5 p.m., (Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, Fla.)

Kansas State vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m., ESPN3 (Paradise Jam, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands)

Texas Tech vs. Mercer, 10 p.m., (Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas, NV.)

Sunday

Princeton at Texas, 1 p.m., LHN

Baylor vs. TBA, time TBA, (Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, Fla.)

Iowa State vs. TBA, time TBA, ESPN2 (Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, Ore.)

