Big 12 to adopt temporary divisionless football schedule

Imagine the University of Texas playing a conference game at Houston. Or Cincinnati hosting Oklahoma in a league affair.

In a scheduling model expected to be adopted by the Big 12, this is a distinct possibility.

The league is finalizing a future scheduling format that features no divisions, protects long-standing rivalries and includes Texas and Oklahoma in both the 2023 and ’24 seasons.

Conference executives agreed to the temporary, two-year format during meetings earlier this week in Dallas, sources say Sports Illustrated. They have not officially adopted the model and are still finalizing details. For months now, Big 12 officials have been engrossed in deep discussions about a scheduling format for 2023 and ’24, when the conference swells to 14 members with the additions of Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and Houston.

