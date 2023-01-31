Big 12 schedule finally being released for the 2023 season

The delay could finally be over as it looks like Texas football will be able to figure out its 2023 schedule in the very near future. The Big 12 delayed the release of the 2023 football schedule longer than just about any other power conference in the country this year.

But after the schedule for the TCU Horned Frogs leaked on their website on Jan. 30, it now looks like the Big 12 will finally release the formal schedule for the 2023 football season.

The scheduled release for the Big 12 Slate for the 2023 season is set to take place on Jan. 31 at 1 pm CT, per a post on the Big 12 Conference Twitter page on the night of Jan. 30.

If the leak of TCU’s 2023 football schedule tells us anything, though, it is that the Longhorns will get to play the Horned Frogs on Nov. 11 in Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

Schedule Release. Tuesday. 1 PM CT. #Big12FB. pic.twitter.com/6QXMFEREXM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023

Texas football finally set to see the Big 12 schedule for the 2023 season

TCU also had two games on the schedule against some of the newly-added teams to the Big 12. The leak showed that TCU will hit the road to face head Coach Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars on Sep. 16. It also had TCU hosting the BYU Cougars in Fort Worth on Oct. 14.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the 2023 Big 12 schedule shakes out for both the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. A report from Horns247 on Jan. 31 (paid content) indicates that both Texas and Oklahoma asked the Big 12 league office not to schedule them against any of the four new additions to the conference next season.

Whether that type of request would actually carry any weight is yet to be seen.

The three games that we do know about for the Longhorns in 2023 will come during the non-conference slate in the first three weeks of the season.

Texas is set to open up the 2023 regular season at home on Sep. 2 against the Rice Owls out of the Conference-USA. Then, the most highly-anticipated matchup of the non-conference slate arrives for the Longhorns on Sep. 9 as head Coach Steve Sarkisian and his Squad will travel to Tuscaloosa for the back end of a home-and-home series that started last fall against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The non-conference slate rounds out on Sep. 16 as Texas Returns home to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face the Wyoming Cowboys out of the Mountain West Conference.

There is a lot of Buzz that this could be the final season in the Big 12 for Oklahoma and Texas before the two programs leave for the SEC in 2024. That move for the two schools to leave the Big 12 for the SEC will either take place in 2024 or 2025.

We will be following the Big 12 football schedule release for the 2023 season early on the afternoon of Jan. 31. Stay tuned to Hook’em Headlines for reactions and analysis of the schedule once it is released.