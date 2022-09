Big 12 Reveals 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

The Big 12 Conference, home of the last two NCAA champions, will celebrate New Year’s Eve with the opening day of 2022-23 conference play.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, March 4, heading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be contested March 8-11 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Teams will step out of conference play on Saturday, January 28 for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

All 90 league contests are slated for telecast with 86 on ESPN platforms, including Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and four on CBS. Dates, times and television designations are subject to change. Finalized details for flex Picks will be announced closer to the game dates.

Baylor captured the 2021 national title followed by Kansas bringing home the 2022 trophy. The Conference has appeared in four straight Final Fours, including three consecutive Championship games. The 2022-23 regular season is set to start on November 7. Institutions will release their own non-conference schedules.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Conference Schedule

Times listed as Central unless noted.

Saturday, December 31

Oklahoma State at Kansas (CBS), 1:00 p.m

Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now), TBA

West Virginia at Kansas State (ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now), TBA

Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now), TBA

Texas Tech at TCU (ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now), TBA

Monday, January 2

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPNU), 6:00 pm CT/7:00 pm ET

Tuesday, January 3

Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN2), 8:00 p.m

Kansas State at Texas (LHN), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, January 4

Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2/U), 6:00 p.m

TCU at Baylor (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, January 7

Texas at Oklahoma State (ESPNU), 11:00 am

Iowa State at TCU (ESPNU), 1:00 p.m

Kansas State at Baylor (Big 12 Now), 5:00 p.m

Kansas at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 5:00 pm CT/6:00 pm ET

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m

Tuesday, January 10

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ESPNU), 6:00 p.m

Texas Tech at Iowa State (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m

Oklahoma at Kansas (ESPN/2/U), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, January 11

Baylor at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 6:00 pm CT/7:00 pm ET

TCU at Texas (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, January 14

West Virginia at Oklahoma (ESPN2), 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Kansas State at TCU (ESPN2/U), 1:00 p.m

Iowa State at Kansas (Big 12 Now), 3:00 p.m

Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN/2), 5:00 p.m

Texas Tech at Texas (ESPN), 7:00 p.m

Tuesday, January 17

Kansas at Kansas State (ESPN/2/U), 6:00 p.m

Texas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m

Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, January 18

TCU at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 6:00 pm CT/7:00 pm ET

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, January 21

TCU at Kansas (CBS), 12:00 p.m

Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPN2/U), 1:00 p.m

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m

Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN/2), 3:00 p.m

Texas at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U), 5:00 pm CT/6:00 pm ET

Monday, January 23

Kansas at Baylor (ESPN), 8:00 p.m

Tuesday, January 24

Oklahoma at TCU (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m

Kansas State at Iowa State (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m

Oklahoma State at Texas (LHN), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, January 25

West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPN2/U), 6:00 pm CT/7:00 pm ET

Monday, January 30

Baylor at Texas (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

Tuesday, January 31

Kansas State at Kansas (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m

West Virginia at TCU (ESPNU), 8:00 pm CT/9:00 pm ET

Wednesday, February 1

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, February 4

Kansas at Iowa State (ESPN/2), 11:00 a.m

Texas Tech at Baylor (CBS), 12:00 p.m

TCU at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m

Texas at Kansas State (ESPN/2/U), 3:00 p.m

Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2/U), 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET

Monday, February 6

Texas at Kansas (ESPN), 8:00 p.m

Tuesday, February 7

TCU at Kansas State (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, February 8

Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN2/U), 6:00 pm CT/7:00 pm ET

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m

Oklahoma at Baylor (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, February 11

West Virginia at Texas (ESPN/2/U), 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Kansas at Oklahoma (CBS), Noon

Baylor at TCU (ESPN/2), 3:00 p.m

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (ESPN2/U), 5:00 p.m

Kansas State at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now), 6:00 p.m

Monday, February 13

Texas at Texas Tech (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

West Virginia at Baylor (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

Tuesday, February 14

Kansas State at Oklahoma (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m

Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, February 15

TCU at Iowa State (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, February 18

Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U), 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Oklahoma at Texas (ESPN/2), 1:00 p.m

Oklahoma State at TCU (Big 12 Now), 1:00 p.m

Baylor at Kansas (ESPN), 3:00 p.m

Iowa State at Kansas State (ESPN2/U), 5:00 p.m

Monday, February 20

Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPN2), 6:00 pm CT/7:00 pm ET

Kansas at TCU (ESPN), 8:00 p.m

Tuesday, February 21

Baylor at Kansas State (ESPN/2/U), 6:00 p.m

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

Iowa State at Texas (LHN), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, February 25

Oklahoma at Iowa State (ESPN2/U), 11:00 am

TCU at Texas Tech (ESPN/2/U), 11:00 a.m

Kansas State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU), 1:00 p.m

Texas at Baylor (ESPN/2), 1:00 p.m

West Virginia at Kansas (ESPN/2), 3:00 p.m

Monday, February 27

Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m

West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN/2), 8:00 pm CT/9:00 pm ET

Tuesday, February 28

Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN/2/U), 8:00 p.m

Wednesday, March 1

Oklahoma at Kansas State (Big 12 Now), 7:00 p.m

Texas at TCU (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m

Saturday, March 4

Iowa State at Baylor (ESPN/2), 11 a.m./1 p.m

Kansas at Texas (ESPN/2), 11 a.m./1/3 p.m

Kansas State at West Virginia (Big 12 Now), 1:00 pm CT/2:00 pm ET

TCU at Oklahoma (Big 12 Now), 2:00 p.m

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m