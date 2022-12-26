Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 8 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The eighth week of the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball season is here. Our Week 8 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

And, this week, we start Big 12 Conference play. Finally, the grind begins.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information, and links to other useful college basketball information during the season. Plus, keep up with the site throughout the week for our Daily Fantasy Picks with Draft Kings on those nights when there’s a Big 12 team — or teams — in the pool.

Game of the Week

West Virginia at Kansas State, Saturday. The two teams that had the most question marks coming into the season are a combined 21-3 going into their Big 12 opener. This should be the best game of the day, and the loser will likely walk away lamenting a missed opportunity.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Central Arkansas at TCU, Wednesday. It’s the last week with a mid-major game and there isn’t much to choose from. TCU dropped a game at home against Northwestern State earlier this year. Central Arkansas hasn’t won a road game. But after a week off, does TCU come back a little dull as it prepares to host Texas Tech?

Five Players to Watch

F Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech: Amid the discombobulation of the Fardaws Aimaq situation, Obanor remains the team’s metronome, averaging 15.9 points per game.

F Nae’Quan Tomlin, Kansas State: His season averages (11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game) don’t reflect how well he’s played the past half-dozen games.

G Erik Stevenson, West Virginia: Only four players are shooting better than 50 percent from the field so far this season. Stevenson (52.5 percent) is one of the four.

G Adam Flagler, Baylor: He gets plenty of attention for his shooting, but the NBA wants to see him work the point, too. So far? He has 5.7 assists per game, third in the Big 12.

G Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State: He’s a freshman, but he’s handling the ball like a veteran, with the sixth-best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6) in the league Entering Big 12 action.

Team to Watch

Texas. The controversy surrounding suspended Coach Chris Beard likely won’t be resolved by the Big 12 opener at Oklahoma. But expect the fans to be hard on the Longhorns’ players, even though they have nothing to do with this. It will be the first truly hostile environment the Longhorns have played in this season. How will they react?

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Tuesday

South Carolina State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN

Wednesday

Central Arkansas at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Nicholls at Baylor, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Saturday

Texas Tech at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Baylor at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Kansas, 1 p.m., CBS

Texas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN+

West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Links to Use

Rankings

AP Top 25 | USA Today Top 25 | Ken Pomeroy

Team Schedules, Results

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia

Signing Classes for 2023

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech

Tournaments

Big 12 Men’s Tournament | NCAA Tournament

Bracketology

ESPN | CBS Sports

