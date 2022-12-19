Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 7 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The seventh week of the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball season is here. Our Week 7 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season. Plus, keep up with the site throughout the week for our Daily Fantasy Picks with Draft Kings on those nights when there’s a Big 12 team — or teams — in the pool.

Game of the Week

TCU at Utah, Wednesday. The last chance for the Horned Frogs to test themselves against a Power 6 team. So far, TCU is 3-0 against those teams — California, Iowa and Providence. But this will be the only true road game of the four. Utah won its first two Pac-12 games. When they played last year, Utah lost by 16. Let’s see how much better the Utes are this season.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Louisiana at Texas, Wednesday. Acting head Coach Rodney Terry has done a good job of steadying things in the wake of the Chris Beard allegations. But, this is a recipe for a potential setback. This is Texas’ last game before Christmas. Meanwhile, The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-1 Entering the week, including 3-1 in true road games. But, this will be Louisiana’s first game against a ranked team this season. I suspect Louisiana won’t be intimidated and I suspect the Moody Center WON’T be jumping with students out for break.

Five Players to Watch

F KJ Adams, Kansas: This undersized center thing is working out for Adams, who has hit double figures in scoring in each of his last four games.

F Sir’Jabari Rice, Texas: The Longhorns need more of these kinds of games from their first guard off the bench, as he scored 15 points against Stanford on Sunday.

G Jimmy Bell Jr., West Virginia: Bob Huggins wants the team’s rebounding to get better. They hope Bell (5.7 per game) is the tip of the spear going into Big 12 play.

G Tre King, Iowa State: In his first game in an Iowa State uniform, King scored 11 points in 16 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting. Boy, Iowa State needs that.

G Bryce Thompson, Oklahoma State: The Tulsa native is averaging 11.4 points per game so far this season. The Cowboys would love to see his 3-point shooting (33 percent) get a little better.

Team to Watch

West Virginia. The Mountaineers have just one more game before Christmas weekend, a home game with Stony Brook on Thursday. After that, the Mountaineers have a nine-day break before the trip to Kansas State for the Big 12 opener. I’m not particularly worried about Stony Brook as an opponent. The Sea Wolves have four wins going into the week. But the Mountaineers want a good feeling going into the break.

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Tuesday

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Northwestern State at Baylor, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Florida vs. Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Jumpman Invitational, Charlotte, NC)

Wednesday

Houston Christian at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Radford at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Omaha at Iowa State, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Louisiana at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN

TCU at Utah, 8 p.m

Thursday

Stony Brook at West Virginia, 5 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Harvard at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

