Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 6 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The sixth week of the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball season is here. Our Week 6 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season. Plus, keep up with the site throughout the week for our Daily Fantasy Picks with Draft Kings on those nights when there’s a Big 12 team — or teams — in the pool.

Game of the Week

Indiana at Kansas, Saturday. For the second straight weekend the Jayhawks are playing a big game, this time at home against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are resurgent under Coach Mike Woodson. It’s the first of a home-and-home between the programs. The Jayhawks will look to claim a win in their final game against a ranked team before Big 12 action begins.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Buffalo at West Virginia, Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year to fail to focus on a MAC team that has a solid record and bounced back from an awful start to the season. The Mountaineers shouldn’t overlook this team.

So

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech, Tuesday. The Eagles beat Cal last week. I know Kansas State beat Cal, too. But EWU has a pesky streak and the Red Raiders shouldn’t take them for granted after struggling with Nicholls State.

Five Players to Watch

G Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma: All the transfer does is score points for the Sooners. It’s to the point where the Sooners wish they could clone him.

F Eddie Lampkin Jr., TCU: Statistically he’s the fifth-best rebounder in the Big 12. But it’s his overall game you should stick around for.

G Adam Flagler, Baylor: Like Sherfield, he’s one of two players in the conference shooting better than 50 percent from the 3-point line.

G Markquis Nowell, Kansas State: Nowell got his degree last weekend. He leads the Big 12 in assists per game at 8.2 per game. That’s two assists better than anyone in the conference.

G Dajuan Harris Jr., Kansas: Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar get plenty of attention. So does Gradey Dick. But guess who shares the Big 12 lead in steals per game? Yep, Harris.

Team to Watch

Texas Tech. It’s a light week of Big 12 action as some teams are starting to wind down for the holiday. But I’m interested to see how Texas Tech reacts after nearly losing to Nicholls State. The two opponents this week — Eastern Washington and Jackson State (which will be played in Houston) — offer the Red Raiders a chance to get right. Plus, we’ll get a better idea of ​​the near-term status of forward Fardaws Aimaq at some point.

What Else to Watch?

The Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas on Sunday is the perfect type of multi-team event for mid-December. Texas’ men and women will play a doubleheader, and then Baylor’s men and women will play a doubleheader against Pac-12 teams. More of this, please.

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

Rice at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN

Tuesday

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN

Saturday

Indiana at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN+/SoonerVision

Jackson State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m

Nebraska at Kansas State, 6 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Wichita State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday

Stanford vs. Texas (at Dallas, Texas), noon, ESPN2

Western Michigan at Iowa State, 12 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at TCU, 4 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Buffalo at West Virginia, 4 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Washington State vs. Baylor (at Dallas, Texas), 9 p.m., ESPN2

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard