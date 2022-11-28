Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 4 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The fourth week of the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball season is here. Our Week 4 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season. Plus, keep up with the site throughout the week for our Daily Fantasy Picks with Draft Kings on those nights when there’s a Big 12 team — or teams — in the pool.

Game of the Week

Creighton at Texas, Thursday. The Bluejays have already beaten one Big 12 team this season (Texas Tech). Now, Creighton takes a shot at Texas. The Longhorns’ Chemistry is already miles ahead of where it was a year ago. Creighton, meanwhile, has the most talent it’s had in years and is deserving of its Top 10 ranking.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Wichita State at Kansas State, Saturday. Imagine if Kansas State beats Butler on the road on Wednesday and comes home still undefeated to face the Shockers. WSU would be highly motivated to win this game. After a trip to the Caymans and to Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Wildcats might be due a letdown.

Five Players to Watch

G Caleb Grill, Iowa State: They dropped 31 points on No. 1 North Carolina. There may be more where that came from, as the fourth-year college player is truly coming into his own.

F Markquis Nowell, Kansas State: Keyontae Johnson is getting plenty of headlines. But Nowell — one of two holdovers from last year — still runs the show.

G Avery Anderson III, Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have four scorers in double digits. The balance is helping Anderson, as he is the team’s leading scorer.

F Emanuel Miller, TCU: Guard Mike Miles Jr. is back from injury. But Miller runs the show inside. He’s the only other double-digit scorer on the team. Miller is dealing with his own back injury and the Horned Frogs hope to have him back this week.

F Erik Stevenson, West Virginia: Coach Bob Huggins admits the transfer is playing with a bum ankle. No matter. He started every game and averaged 14 points per game.

Team to Watch

Baylor. The competition just keeps getting tougher for Baylor. The Bears start the week with a trip to Marquette for its Big 12-BIG EAST game and a reunion with former Texas Coach (and current Marquette coach) Shaka Smart. Then, on Friday, the Bears play their neutral site game with Gonzaga at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD

What Else to Watch?

The Big 12-BIG EAST Battle starts this week, with all 10 games in the Battle played this week at different Big 12 and BIG EAST sites.

Huggy Watch

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins won his 921st game on Friday and is now third all-time in Division I wins, passing UConn’s Jim Calhoun. The only coaches in Division I with more wins are Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (still active) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,202), who retired last season.

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

Texas Southern at Kansas, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Tuesday

Baylor at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Wednesday

Kansas State at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

North Dakota at Iowa State, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Georgetown at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Providence at TCU, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Thursday

Oklahoma State at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Creighton at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Seton Hall at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday

Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN (game at Sioux Falls, SD)

Saturday

Oklahoma at Villanova, 11 a.m., CBS

West Virginia at Xavier, 5:30 p.m

Wichita State at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday

St. John’s at Iowa State, 2 p.m., ESPN2

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard