Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 3 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The third week of the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball season is here. Our Week 3 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

Below you’ll find our game of the week, our mid-major danger game of the week, notes to watch, the week’s schedule with TV information and links to other useful college basketball information during the season. Plus, keep up with the site throughout the week for our Daily Fantasy Picks with Draft Kings on those nights when there’s a Big 12 team — or teams — in the pool.

Game of the Week

Texas Tech vs. Creighton, Monday (Maui Jim Classic). There is potential for a ton of Top 25 matchups this week featuring Big 12 teams. But that’s dependent upon tournament results. This is the ONLY one that is actually scheduled. After three games watching the Red Raiders feast on mid-major teams at home, this is their first real test of the season, and it comes against a Bluejays team that may be their best in several seasons. No word if Bluejays Coach Greg McDermott is bringing a Lucky student a PS5. But if you have time to multitask on Monday afternoon, this one is worth a watch.

Mid-Major Danger Game of the Week

Rhode Island vs. Kansas State, Monday. Mid-Major Danger in the Cayman Islands. You have to love it. Well, you don’t have to love it. But why would you hate it? K-State has a chance to win this tournament. The Wildcats are one of two high-major programs in the event. Rhode Island is 1-2 but they’re a pesky team that on a neutral floor could give the Wildcats some issues. Rhode Island’s head coach, Archie Miller, knows how to win games like this.

Five Players to Watch

G LJ Cryer, Baylor: They put together his best shooting effort of the season so far against Virgina. That 3-point percentage is going to start creeping back up to 40 percent soon enough.

F Jalen Wilson, Kansas: What did he do after setting a career high in scoring against Duke? They broke it against Southern Utah. Save some for Big 12 action, will ya?

G Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma: The transfer has quickly found a groove in Norman, averaging more than 15 points in four games.

G Tyrese Hunter, Texas: He had an enormous game against Gonzaga, showing that he’s quickly developed into a primary threat for the Longhorns.

G De’Vion Harmon, Texas Tech: The former Oklahoma guard is making his return to the Big 12 look seamless (11.3 points, 4.3 assists per game).

Team to Watch

West Virginia. The Mountaineers will tackle some steep competition at the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon. The Mountaineers could see Gonzaga in the semifinals, should they beat Purdue. We’re going to find out a lot about where they are by the end of the week.

What Else to Watch?

This is one of the best weeks of non-conference college basketball Plenty of potential great match-up, plenty of great locations and plenty of great reasons to kick back, relax, have some turkey and stay out of the cold (if the cold is a problem for you).

Huggy Watch

West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins has 920 career wins and is now tied for third with Jim Calhoun for third place on the NCAA Division I all-time list. Once he passes Calhoun, the only coaches in Division I with more wins will be Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (999) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,202), the latter of which retired last season.

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

Texas Tech vs. Creighton, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Maui Jim Classic, Maui, Hawaii)

Rhode Island vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., FloHoops (Cayman Islands Classic)

Northern Arizona vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m., LHN (Leon Black Classic, Edinburg, TX)

Tuesday

Games for Texas Tech and Kansas State based on tournament results

Wednesday

NC State vs. Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN (Battle 4 Atlantis, Nassau, Bahamas)

McNeese State at Baylor, 3 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Games for Texas Tech and Kansas State based on tournament results

Thursday

Iowa State vs. Villanova, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+ (Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, OR)

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m., ESPN (ESPN Events Invitational, Kissimmee, Fla.)

Purdue vs. West Virginia, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (Phil Knight Legacy, Portland, OR)

Game for Kansas based on tournament results

Friday

Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Cal vs. TCU, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (Emerald Coast Classic, Niceville, FL)

Game for Kansas, Iowa State and West Virginia based on tournament results

Saturday

UT-Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 3 p.m., LHN (Leon Black Classic, Gregory Gym, Austin, TX)

Game for TCU based on tournament results

Sunday

Prairie View A&M at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Games for Iowa State and West Virginia based on tournament results

Rankings

AP Top 25 | USA Today Top 25 | Ken Pomeroy

Team Schedules, Results

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech | West Virginia

Signing Classes for 2023

Baylor | Iowa State | Kansas | Kansas State | Oklahoma | Oklahoma State | TCU | Texas | Texas Tech

Tournaments

Big 12 Men’s Tournament | NCAA Tournament

Bracketology

ESPN | CBS Sports

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard