Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 12 Preview, Schedule, TV Info

The 12th week of the 2022-23 Big 12 men’s basketball season is here. Our Week 12 primer gets you ready for the week ahead in Big 12 basketball.

This is the fourth full week of Big 12 action, with games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, with the Saturday games being the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Below you'll find our top three Big 12 games of the week, our Sneaky good game of the week, notes to watch, the week's schedule with TV information.

Top Three Games of the Week

Kansas at Baylor, Monday. Another tough week ahead for Kansas starts with a trip to Waco to take on the streaking Bears.

Kansas State at Iowa State, Tuesday. Hey, the Cyclones finally got on the ESPN mother ship of networks when facing a Top 25 team. ISU probably wants its share of the Big 12 lead back, which Kansas now owns outright.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Wednesday. A game between two thoroughly desperate teams — with one combined Big 12 win between them — can make for great basketball.

Sneaky Good Game of the Week

Oklahoma State at Texas, Tuesday. Oklahoma State plays elite defense and its offense is finally coming around. Texas should be favored here, but the Cowboys are a tough out. It could be a really compelling game.

Eight Players to Watch

Why eight players? They’re all on the midseason Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Watch List:

G Marcus Carr: They had a record-breaking game in non-conference for Texas. But he’s been its steadiest player all season, helping the Longhorns ride the Rocky waters of December and early January.

G/F Gradey Dick, Kansas: The true freshman has adapted quickly to big-time college basketball (14.4 points per game) and learned to adjust to the rigors of Big 12 play.

G Adam Flagler, Baylor: Then the Bears need a big basket, they go to him. They lead the league in 3-point field goal percentage (45.4).

G Keyonte George, Baylor: The Big 12’s other sensational freshman, he averages 17.4 points per game, but his defense is getting better.

F Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State: One of two big reasons for Kansas State’s rise, at least one Big 12 Coach believes he’s playing his way into the first round of the NBA Draft.

G Mike Miles, TCU: At the heart of TCU’s offense is Miles, a guard that can do it all for TCU — shoot the three, penetrate and dish, score at will and play defense.

G Markquis Nowell, Kansas State: They did things in the first five games of Big 12 play that players could only dream of doing — and that only a few had ever done.

F Jalen Wilson, Kansas: He’s the Big 12’s leading scorer in all games this season with 21.3 points per game. He dropped a career-high 38 on Kansas State and followed it with 30 against TCU.

Team to Watch

Kansas. How often do we put Kansas here? Not often, but the Jayhawks bear watching. Last week was an o-fer for the Jayhawks, losing to arch-rival Kansas State in overtime and then getting absolutely hammered at home by TCU. Suddenly, the Jayhawks look vulnerable, and the week ahead does them no favors, especially since both games are on the road. Kansas goes to Baylor — which has won four straight and could be a Matchup Nightmare on the perimeter. Then, on Saturday, Kansas goes to Kentucky. And I don’t care how average Kentucky looks this year, the Wildcats will be up for that game. Huge week ahead for the Jayhawks.

This Week’s Schedule (all times central)

Monday

Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday

Oklahoma at TCU, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Oklahoma State at Texas, 8 p.m., LHN

Kansas State at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday

Big 12-SEC Challenge

Auburn at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN

Alabama at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN

Iowa State at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPNU

TCU at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN

Florida at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

