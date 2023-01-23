Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Down Goes Kansas

Defending national champion Kansas suffered their second loss of the week. TCU won their first-ever in Lawrence and dismantled the Jayhawks 83-60. The 23-point differential was more than the combined point differential of the other four Big 12 conference games on Saturday (22 total points).

Two of those other games were both won by one basket, with Oklahoma State defeating No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 in Stillwater and No. 21 getting a road win in Norman, beating Oklahoma 62-60. Well. 13 Kansas State is now in sole possession of first place in the league after getting the 68-58 win at home against Texas Tech. And no. 7 Texas won in Morgantown, defeating West Virginia 69-61.

