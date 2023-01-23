Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Down Goes Kansas
Defending national champion Kansas suffered their second loss of the week. TCU won their first-ever in Lawrence and dismantled the Jayhawks 83-60. The 23-point differential was more than the combined point differential of the other four Big 12 conference games on Saturday (22 total points).
Two of those other games were both won by one basket, with Oklahoma State defeating No. 12 Iowa State 61-59 in Stillwater and No. 21 getting a road win in Norman, beating Oklahoma 62-60. Well. 13 Kansas State is now in sole possession of first place in the league after getting the 68-58 win at home against Texas Tech. And no. 7 Texas won in Morgantown, defeating West Virginia 69-61.
Here are some other interesting statistics about the conference
The Big 12 is the only league in which all teams have reached double-digit wins and are above .500.
A nation-high 60% of the league is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time this season; it’s the first time since March 15, 2021; these six teams have a combined 19-11 record versus Top 25 teams.
All teams in the league are in the Top 74 of NET rankings; the only league to accomplish this. Kansas is ranked No. 8, followed by Texas (9), Iowa State (10), Baylor (14), Kansas State (16), TCU (17), West Virginia (30), Oklahoma State (43), Oklahoma (57), and Texas Tech (72).
The Big 12 conference NET ranking of 27.6 is the lowest of all leagues; the next lowest is at 55.43 (Big Ten).
The 7.5-point average scoring margin in Big 12 conference games is the smallest of all conferences and 2.2 points smaller than the closest A5 league.
50% of league games have been decided by five or fewer points, the highest percentage among all A5 leagues.
Saturday, January 21 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Results
Of this weekend’s games, four of the five games played had at least one ranked team playing. One of the games (Kansas vs. TCU) had both teams ranked.
Here are those results (the rankings listed were the team’s ranking at the time of the game).
#2 Kansas (16-3, 6-2) vs. #14 TCU (16-3, 4-3)
TCU wins 83-60
Game leaders:
- Shahada Wells (TCU) 17 points; Jalen Wilson (KU) 30 points
- Emmanuel Miller (TCU) 8 rebounds; Jalen Wilson (KU) 7 rebounds
- Mike Miles Jr. (TCU) 4 assists; DaJuan Harris Jr. (KU) 8 assists
Scroll to Continue
#13 Kansas State (17-2, 6-1) vs. Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7)
Kansas State wins 68-58
Game Leaders:
- Markquis Nowell (KSU) 23 points; De’Vion Harmon (TTU) 13 points
- Keyontae Johnson (KSU) 11 rebounds; Kevin Obanor (TTU) 8 rebounds
- Markquis Nowell (KSU) 5 assists; Pop Isaacs (TTU) 3 assists
Oklahoma State (11-8, 3-4) vs. #12 Iowa State (14-4, 5-2)
Oklahoma State wins 61-59
Game Leaders:
- Avery Anderson III (OSU) 18 points; Osun Osunniyi (ISU) 15 points
- Woody Newton (OSU) 6 rebounds; Tre King (ISU) 8 rebounds
- Avery Anderson III (OSU) 5 assists; Jaren Holmes (ISU) 6 assists
Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5) vs. #21 Baylor (14-5, 4-3)
Baylor wins 62-60
Game Leaders:
- Adam Flagler (BU) 16 points; Jalen Hill (OU) 17 points
- Flo Thamba (BU) 10 rebounds; Jalen Hill (OU) 9 rebounds
- Adam Flagler (BU) 5 assists; Milos Uzan (OU) 4 assists
West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) vs. #7 Texas (16-3, 5-2)
Texas wins 69-61
Game Leaders:
- Marcus Carr (UT) 23 points; Kedrian Johnson (WVU) 22 points
- Christian Bishop (UT) 7 rebounds; Tre Mitchell (WVU) 8 rebounds
- Tyrese Hunter (UT) 4 assists; Erik Stevenson (WVU) 2 assists
Big 12 Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
Kansas State
|
6-1
|
17-2
|
Kansas
|
5-2
|
16-3
|
Texas
|
5-2
|
16-3
|
Iowa State
|
5-2
|
14-4
|
TCU
|
4-3
|
15-4
|
Baylor
|
4-3
|
14-5
|
Oklahoma State
|
3-4
|
11 to 8
|
Oklahoma
|
2-5
|
11 to 8
|
West Virginia
|
1-6
|
11 to 8
|
Texas Tech
|
0-7
|
10 to 9
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.
.