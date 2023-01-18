Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings – Week 3

After a week off, the Blue Wings Power Rankings are back to try and make sense of the Chaos that is the Big 12 Conference. To help me sort through the mess, I enlisted the help of our staff here to vote on which teams are the best. We have three Voters this week, but the Hierarchy is pretty clear.

Contents 1. Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) – 30 Points, LW: 1 2. Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) – 26 Points, LW: 3 3. Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) – 23 Points, LW: 4 4. Texas Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) – 21 Points, LW: 2 5. TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) – 19 Points, LW: 5 6. Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) – 15 Points, LW: 7 T-7. Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) – 7 Points, LW: 8 T-7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12) – 7 Points, LW: 9 9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) – 5 Points, LW: 10 10. West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) – 4 Points, LW: 6

A quick reminder on how our power rankings work. It is NOT just going to be restoring the standings. It is entirely possible that a team that has a Worse record lands higher on the list, especially if they are playing really well as of late. Similarly, it is also not going to be a “who’s hottest” list. Instead, it will be a subjective mix of which team is playing better and which team we think IS better, with a tiebreaker going to teams that have significantly outperformed our expectations.

So with that, here is the Week 3 edition of the Blue Wings Rising Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings:

Editor’s Note: These rankings were determined prior to tipoff of the action on Tuesday night.

1. Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) – 30 Points, LW: 1

Last Week: 79-75 W vs. Oklahoma, 62-60 W vs. Iowa State

This Week: Tues at Kansas State, Sat vs TCU

Still might be some bias here, but the Jayhawks are the only undefeated team in the conference and have had fairly impressive comebacks. But with the strength of the conference, an isolated loss won’t be enough to drop them, so win one this week without getting blown out and they probably keep this spot next week.

2. Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 4-1 Big 12) – 26 Points, LW: 3

Last Week: 84-50 W vs Texas Tech, 62-60 L at Kansas

This Week: Tues vs Texas, Sat at Oklahoma State

Despite losing to the Jayhawks, they gave them literally everything that Kansas could handle and almost pulled it out on the road. This team is just getting better as the season goes on.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) – 23 Points, LW: 4

Last Week: 65-57 W vs Oklahoma State, 82-68 L at TCU

This Week: Tues vs Kansas, Sat vs Texas Tech

The blowout loss leaves a sour taste in your mouth, but with how strong this offense is, they are likely to have a night where things just don’t go their way. If they can be competitive against Kansas and get a win against Texas Tech, then there is nothing to worry about.

4. Texas Longhorns (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) – 21 Points, LW: 2

Last Week: 79-75 W vs. TCU, 72-70 W vs. Texas Tech

This Week: Tues at Iowa State, Sat at West Virginia

The loss to Kansas State is this season.

5. TCU Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) – 19 Points, LW: 5

Last Week: 79-75 L at Texas, 82-68 W vs Kansas State

This Week: Wed at West Virginia, Sat at Kansas

prove themselves, but they need to actually do it first.

6. Baylor Bears (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) – 15 Points, LW: 7

Last Week: 83-78 W at West Virginia, 74-58 W vs. Kansas State

This Week: Tues at Texas Tech, Sat at Oklahoma

won’t argue if someone feels strongly the other way.

T-7. Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) – 7 Points, LW: 8

Last Week: 79-75 L at Kansas, 77-76 W vs West Virginia

This Week: Wed at Oklahoma State, Sat vs Baylor

winning.

T-7. Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8, 1-4 Big 12) – 7 Points, LW: 9

Last Week: 65-57 L at Kansas State, 74-58 L at Baylor

This Week: Wed vs Oklahoma, Sat vs Iowa State

the rest of the schedule makes up the difference.

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) – 5 Points, LW: 10

Last Week: 84-50 L at Iowa State, 72-70 L at Texas

This Week: Tues vs Baylor, Sat at Kansas State

high school.

10. West Virginia Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) – 4 Points, LW: 6

Last Week: 83-78 L vs Baylor, 77-76 L at Oklahoma

This Week: Wed vs TCU, Sat vs Texas

Louisiana Tech back in November.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server.

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter.

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast.