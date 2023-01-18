Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings – Week 3

After a week off, the Blue Wings Power Rankings are back to try and make sense of the Chaos that is the Big 12 Conference. To help me sort through the mess, I enlisted the help of our staff here to vote on which teams are the best. We have three Voters this week, but the Hierarchy is pretty clear.

A quick reminder on how our power rankings work. It is NOT just going to be restoring the standings. It is entirely possible that a team that has a Worse record lands higher on the list, especially if they are playing really well as of late. Similarly, it is also not going to be a “who’s hottest” list. Instead, it will be a subjective mix of which team is playing better and which team we think IS better, with a tiebreaker going to teams that have significantly outperformed our expectations.

So with that, here is the Week 3 edition of the Blue Wings Rising Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button