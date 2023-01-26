Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Cats Debut On Top

Big 12 men’s basketball is a gauntlet. Every game can be crazy. More than one-third of the conference games have already been played. There’s a lot of hoops still to be played before March Madness begins. Currently, six of the league’s ten teams are ranked in the Top 20. That means chances are every game each week has at least one ranked team playing, and many times, both teams will be ranked.

But which team is the best? How do the ten teams rank among themselves? We have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 21 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here’s where our panel of Voters ranked the teams this week:

(Team records are as of 1/21/23)

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

10. Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7)

It’s a different atmosphere in Lubbock this season. Just four seasons ago, the Red Raiders were playing for the Natty. This year, that team is struggling, especially since conference play began. Tech has yet to win a conference game. If that doesn’t change, don’t expect much movement from the bottom spot.

9. West Virginia (11-8, 1-6)

The Mountaineers are in the same boat as Texas Tech. West Virginia did pull off a home win over a ranked TCU team earlier this month, giving them a slight advantage over Tech in these rankings.

8. Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5)

Oklahoma is a conundrum this season. They have a good offense. Their defense is questionable. Big 12 play has been unlucky for the Sooners. Four of their first five conference games were lost by 1-4 points. They beat WVU by only one point. It’s like they are like Iowa State of football – a better team than their record reflects.

7. Oklahoma State (11-8, 3-4)

They lost their first conference game by only two points, and that was to Kansas. This may have given the Cowboys a false sense of hope. They’ve had some wins by double digits and a home win over a ranked Iowa State team. All conference losses were to ranked teams. Could they be better? Time will tell.

6. #17 Baylor (14-5, 4-3)

So, there’s those bottom four, then there’s the other six. The six remaining teams are all ranked. The separation in our points tally is minimal between many of these teams. Baylor was projected to win the Big 12, so to see them struggle has been a shock to most. There’s still a lot of time for them to make a move.

5. #9 Kansas (16-3, 5-2)

Kanas was undefeated in conference play through five games. But only one of those was a win by more than one possession. After three straight losses, are we starting to see the real Kansas? Maybe.

Scroll to Continue

4. #12 Iowa State (14-4, 5-2)

Iowa State has been one of the better stories in the young season. They keep getting better. They got a road win over a ranked TCU and almost another road win at Kansas. Look for them to make a statement as the season continues.

3. #11 TCU (15-4, 4-3)

The Frogs made a statement last weekend with a total dismantling of Kanas at Allen Fieldhouse, beating Kansas by 23 points. That was enough to move them up in the rankings this week. And it was enough by our Voters to place them in the top 3 of these rankings.

2. #10 Texas (16-3, 5-2)

Despite some turmoil earlier this season with head coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns have persevered and have found their stride. They certainly have the talent to make it to the top of the conference standings and make a huge statement come March.

1. #5 Kansas State (17-2, 6-1)

Kansas State Football “We gave TCU their first loss and are the Big 12 Champions.”

Kansas State Basketball “Hold my beer.”

Things have definitely changed in the Little Apple. The Wildcats have come out of nowhere to sit at the top of the league’s standings and be ranked in the Top 5 nationally. The road to the Big 12 Championship once again runs through the state of Kansas; just this time, it’s through Manhattan and not Lawrence.

Other FanNation Power Rankings

How do other FanNations rank the Big 12? Check them out here:

Kansas – Blue Wings Rising

Note: Power Rankings are determined by fans representing most of the ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.