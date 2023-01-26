Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Cats Debut On Top

Big 12 men’s basketball is a gauntlet. Every game can be crazy. More than one-third of the conference games have already been played. There’s a lot of hoops still to be played before March Madness begins. Currently, six of the league’s ten teams are ranked in the Top 20. That means chances are every game each week has at least one ranked team playing, and many times, both teams will be ranked.

But which team is the best? How do the ten teams rank among themselves? We have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 21 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

