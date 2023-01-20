Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: K-State Wins Sunflower Showdown

This week’s midweek Big 12 men’s basketball games continue to show that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest in the nation. Well. 13 Kansas State gets an overtime win in the Sunflower Showdown over Rival No. 2 Kansas, giving the Jayhawks their first conference loss of the season.

In other games, No. 12 Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas in Ames; Well. 21 Baylor got a road win in Lubbock over Texas Tech; Oklahoma State won the Bedlam match in Stillwater over Oklahoma, and West Virginia beat No. 14 TCU in Morgantown.

After Wednesday’s games, one-third of the conference games have been played, with three teams (Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State) tied at the top of the standings with one loss each.

Here are some other interesting statistics about the conference

The Big 12 is the only league in which all teams have reached double-digit wins and are above .500.

A nation-high 60% of the league is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time this season; it’s the first time since March 15, 2021; these six teams have a combined 19-11 record versus Top 25 teams.

All teams in the league are in the Top 74 of NET rankings; the only team to accomplish this. Kansas is ranked No. 6, followed by Iowa State (9), Texas (11), Kansas State (15), Baylor (16), West Virginia (24), TCU (29), Oklahoma State (46), Oklahoma (54), and Texas Tech (74). Every other league has at least one team outside the top 200 in NET rankings.

The Big 12 conference NET ranking of 28.4 is the lowest of all leagues; the next lowest is at 55.9.

The 7.5-point average scoring margin in Big 12 conference games is the smallest of all conferences and 2.2 points smaller than the closest A5 league.

50% of league games have been decided by five or fewer points, the highest percentage among all A5 leagues.

Tuesday, January 17, and Wednesday, January 18 Results

Of this week’s midweek games, four of the five games played had at least one ranked team playing. Two of the games had both teams ranked.

Here are those results (the rankings listed were the team’s ranking at the time of the game).

#13 Kansas State (16-2, 5-1) vs. #2 Kansas (16-2, 5-1)

Kansas State wins 83-82 OT

Game leaders:

Desi Sills (KSU) 24 points; Jalen Wilson (KU) 38 points

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (KSU) 10 rebounds; Jalen Wilson (KU) 9 rebounds

Markquis Nowell (KSU) 7 assists; Dajuan Harris (KU) 11 assists

#12 Iowa State(14-3, 5-1) vs. #7 Texas (15-3, 4-2)

Iowa State wins 78-67

Game Leaders:

Jaren Holmes (ISU) 21 points; Christian Bishop (UT) 12 points

Osun Osunniy (ISU) 7 rebounds; Timmy Allen (UT) 6 rebounds

Tamin Lipsey (ISU) 6 assists; Marcus Carr (UT) 4 assists

Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) vs. #21 Baylor (13-5, 3-3)

Baylor wins 81-74

Game Leaders:

Keyonte George (BU) 27 points; Jaylon Tyson (TTU) 19 points

Josh Ojianwuna (BU) 6 rebounds; Jaylon Tyson (TTU) 12 rebounds

Adam Flagler (BU) 5 assists; De’Vion Harmon (TTU) 6 assists

West Virginia (11-7, 1-5) vs. #14 TCU (14-4, 3-3)

West Virginia wins 74-65

Game Leaders:

Kedrian Johnson (WVU) 20 points; Mike Miles Jr. (TCU) 21 points

Jimmy Bell Jr. (WVU) 12 rebounds; Emanuel Miller (TCU) 5 rebounds

Erik Stevenson (WVU) 4 assists; Damion Baugh (TCU) 4 assists

Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-4) vs. Oklahoma (11-7, 2-4)

Oklahoma State wins 72-56

Game Leaders:

Bryce Thompson (OSU) 19 points; Grant Sherfield (OU) 15 points

Bryce Thompson (OSU) 9 rebounds; Tanner Groves (OU) 11 rebounds

Avery Anderson III (OSU) 5 assists; Grant Sherfield (OU) 4 assists

Big 12 Standings

Team Conference Overall Kansas State 5-1 16-2 Kansas 5-1 16-2 Iowa State 5-1 14-3 Texas 4-2 15-3 TCU 3-3 14-4 Baylor 3-3 13-5 Oklahoma State 2-4 10 to 8 Oklahoma 2-4 11 to 7 West Virginia 1-5 11 to 7 Texas Tech 0-6 10 to 8

