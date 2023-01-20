Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: K-State Wins Sunflower Showdown

This week’s midweek Big 12 men’s basketball games continue to show that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest in the nation. Well. 13 Kansas State gets an overtime win in the Sunflower Showdown over Rival No. 2 Kansas, giving the Jayhawks their first conference loss of the season.

In other games, No. 12 Iowa State defeated No. 7 Texas in Ames; Well. 21 Baylor got a road win in Lubbock over Texas Tech; Oklahoma State won the Bedlam match in Stillwater over Oklahoma, and West Virginia beat No. 14 TCU in Morgantown.

