Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: K-State, Iowa State, Texas All Tied at the Top

Kansas State’s appearance at No. 5 in both national polls may be short-lived. One day after the new polls were released, the Wildcats suffered a road loss at No. 12 Iowa State. And Kansas suffered their third straight conference loss in Waco, losing 75-69 on Monday night.

Double-digit margins determined all three other midweek conference games. Well. 11 TCU destroyed Oklahoma 79-52 in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Also, that night, Well. 10 Texas beat Oklahoma State 89-75. In the final game of midweek action, West Virginia beat Texas Tech 76-61 in Lubbock on Wednesday night.

