Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Tickets Available Friday, December 9 at 10 am CT

Big 12 to introduce 200-plus new premium courtside seating and Championship Club options for fans

The Big 12 Conference has announced that tickets will be made available for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 8-11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am CT, available online only at www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com. Prices for all sessions are $475, $430, $370, $265 and $230.

Each ticket includes five sessions for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, guaranteeing the same seat location for the four-day event. Fans may purchase up to eight (8) all-session tickets.

Additionally, the Big 12 will be introducing the Championship Club at the 2023 Phillips 66 Men’s Basketball Championship, a premium lounge experience accessible only for courtside seat ticket holders. This club will be the first-of-its-kind in the Conference’s Basketball Championship history and will provide fans with an elevated seating and viewing experience. The Conference will also be adding 200-plus courtside seating options for fans. The Women’s Basketball Championship will feature the Championship Club and identical amenities and offerings starting in 2024, when the Championship officially moves to T-Mobile Center from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

In addition to the Championship Club, the Big 12 will be introducing a variety of entertainment enhancements for both the 2023 Men’s Basketball Championship and Women’s Basketball Championship. These Enhancements include musical acts, Merchandise collaborations, VIP Appearances and more. Last week, the Big 12 introduced their 2022 Football Championship entertainment enhancements, which included Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti Performing the National Anthem, Unified World Welterweight Boxing Champion and Dallas-native Errol Spence Jr. leading the ceremonial coin toss, media Personality Rachel DeMita serving as the in-game host and DJ Poizon Ivy providing in-game music. In addition to entertainment enhancements, the Big 12 partnered with streetwear fashion brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to introduce on-field co-branded Big 12 x BAPE marks utilizing the brand’s famous camouflage aesthetic, as well as co-branded apparel. The performers for the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Basketball Championship will be named at a later date.

The 2023 event marks the 22nd time that Kansas City will host the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, more than any other city. The Big 12 continues to establish itself as the premier conference in college basketball, winning the last two national championships, appearing in the last three national championship games and securing a berth in the last four Final Fours.

Tickets are already on sale for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship at www.Big12Sports.com/buytickets or www.ticketmaster.com/Big12WBB and at the Municipal Auditorium Box Office. Municipal Auditorium Box office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 am – 5 pm CT. Prices are $90 reserved all-session, $50 general admission all-session and $10 general admission for a single session.

2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, March 8 – Opening Round

Well. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 pm

Well. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, 8:30 pm

Thursday, March 9 – Quarterfinals

Well. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 am

Well. 1 seed vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 2:00 pm

Well. 2 seed vs. No. 7/10 seed, 6:00 pm

Well. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 pm

Friday, March 10 – Semifinals

Semifinal 1, 6 pm

Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m

Saturday, March 11 – Finals

Championship, 5 p.m

All times listed as Central and subject to change.