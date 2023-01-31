Big 12 Locks In Date, Time For 2023 Football Schedule Release

PROVO, Utah – It’s getting real for the new Big 12 Conference.

After much waiting, the Big 12 Conference finally announced a date and time to release the much-anticipated 2023 football schedule.

The schedule will drop on Tuesday, January 31, at noon (Mountain Time)/1 pm (Central). To get everyone even more excited about the schedule, the Big 12 dropped a hype video.

The Big 12 Conference is the last Power Five league to release its 2023 football schedule. There has been a lot of anticipation for this schedule because it will include four new members in BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston. Plus, outgoing programs Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the league. Even though they probably would have loved to get out already for the SEC.

Earlier this month, Baylor AD Mack Rhoades told 365 Sports that the Big 12 schedule would be released at the end of the month. That played itself out. In large part because there was a deadline for the schedule to be in place by February 1 for the Big 12’s TV partners, ESPN and FOX.

If the schedule were not in place by that date, the Big 12 would reportedly take on a financial penalty from the two television giants. So, after a long wait, January 31 is the date.

Non-conference games will tie up BYU’s first three weeks of the 2023 football schedule. BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2. The earliest Big 12 game that could land on BYU’s schedule is the week of September 23.

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston officially join on July 1, 2023.

Big 12 Conference members for the 2023 season

Baylor

BYU

UCF

Cincinnati

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

West Virginia

