Big 12 Football Week 3: Can Kansas Be Stopped?

Kansas, Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky are all off to a 3-0 start. Surely, we are talking about the start of the men’s basketball season, right? Quick. These basketball bluebloods have all started the football season undefeated.

Last week, Kansas beat West Virginia in overtime in Morgantown. Was that a fluke, or were the Jayhawks for real? Many were unsure after last week. However, after Saturday’s game, the Jayhawks might just be the team to beat this year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button