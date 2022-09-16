Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 3

After last week’s games, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings. Yes, you read that right. In football – not basketball, the Jayhawks are 1-0 in league play after their overtime win in Morgantown last weekend. And with that win, for the first time in two seasons of KillerFrogs Power Rankings, Kansas doesn’t sit at the bottom. The win was enough to move them to the No. 9 positions.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button