Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 3

After last week’s games, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings. Yes, you read that right. In football – not basketball, the Jayhawks are 1-0 in league play after their overtime win in Morgantown last weekend. And with that win, for the first time in two seasons of KillerFrogs Power Rankings, Kansas doesn’t sit at the bottom. The win was enough to move them to the No. 9 positions.

Baylor’s loss to BYU also gave us our second team of the season to sit at the top of this list, with Oklahoma moving up one spot.

These rankings will be somewhat fluid until each week is full of head-to-head matchups. The separation between many of the teams this week is razor thin. The only clear decision among our Voters was West Virginia at No.10.

Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote each week during the season on the Big 12 Power Rankings. There are 26 participants in this group, which consists of the KillerFrogs editorial staff plus one or two fans from each of the other schools in the league. Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-10. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.

Here’s how our panel of fans Ranks the teams in the Big 12:

Power Rankings

10. West Virginia, 0-2, 0-1

(Last week #8)

Lost to Kansas 55-42 OT

In Week 1, it was a narrow loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. WVU looked like they might be onto something. Then they lost to Kansas at home in overtime thanks to an 86-yard pick-six. Time to regroup this week against an FCS opponent.

9. Kansas, 2-0, 1-0

(Last week #10)

Beat West Virginia 55-42 in OT

Is Kansas really going to be a team to contend with this season? Perhaps so. Or maybe West Virginia was just a lousy team? Or both? Either way, Kansas has scored 55+ points in their first two outings, and they sit atop the league standings. Let’s see what the rest of the season brings.

8. Texas Tech, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #9)

Beat #25 Houston 33-30 2OT

They did get the win over a ranked opponent and are 2-0 to start the season. But so many other teams are also 2-0; it’s hard to say how the Red Raiders will be this season. For now, they sit in the eighth spot but look for them to start moving up as the season progresses.

7. Iowa State, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #7)

Beat Iowa 10-7

They got the win in the CyHawk game, but that may not be saying much, Iowa hasn’t shown much to be excited about in the first two weeks, and Iowa State just beat their intrastate Rival by three points. See the comments about Texas Tech above, as they also apply here.

6. TCU, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #4)

Beat Tarleton State 59-17

The Horned Frogs dominated their FCS opponent. Max Duggan had a career night. However, they did fall two spots, probably because it was a win over an FCS team, not a Power 5 like K-State got. TCU has an early season bye this week, so unless many upsets happen with teams above them, don’t look for much to happen yet. Bring on the Battle of the Iron Skillet.

5. Kansas State, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #6)

Beat Missouri 40-12

Kansas State moved up a spot after a resounding win over an SEC team. The Wildcats are in an excellent position to lunge forward if teams ahead of them start having problems. Until then, they may be in a weekly battle with their fellow purple team as to which one gets top billing in the middle of the pack group.

4. #17 Baylor, 1-0, 0-0

(Last week #1)

Lost to #21 BYU 26-20 in 2OT

It was a crazy game under the Harvest Moon in Provo last weekend. The game against their soon-to-be league opponent was a back-and-forth affair. Then both teams missed field goals in the first overtime, and BYU pulled off the win in the second overtime. The loss was enough to move the Bears down three notches. We may not see much movement until after Week 5, when the Big 12 Championship rematch takes place in Waco.

3. #21 Texas, 1-1, 0-0

(Last week #5)

Lost to #1 Alabama 20-19

Texas lost their game last week, but even in losing, they moved up in the national polls and got a bump in these Power Rankings. They were 20-point underdogs to the number one team in the Nation and almost pulled off the upset. Their defense looked impressive, and maybe, just maybe, Texas might be back. At least for now, they sit in the top three of our rankings.

2. #8 Oklahoma State, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #3)

Beat Arizona State 34-17

The Pokes got an impressive home win over a Power Five school and looked more impressive than the week before when they gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter to Central Michigan. OSU should have no problem rolling over Arkansas Pine Bluff this week. They have a bye next week, then travel to Waco for a rematch of last year’s Championship game. We will undoubtedly see movement in the top here after that, but may not see it until then.

1. #6 Oklahoma, 2-0, 0-0

(Last week #2)

Beat Kent State 33-3

The Sooners are back in a familiar spot. They spent the first nine weeks of the 2021 season at the top of our Weekly Power Rankings. And now, after Baylor’s loss to BYU, the Sooners are back in that position. Can they maintain it? Or will they face trouble in Lincoln this weekend?

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing all ten schools currently in the Big 12 Conference.

