Big 12 football could be fine when Oklahoma, Texas leave

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where Dish Network and Disney/ESPN need to get their stuff together:

MORE DASH: Hot Seats | Coach Fights

SECOND QUARTER

HOW’S YOUR REALIGNMENT GOING?

For the vast majority of its 26-year existence, the Big 12 Conference’s centerpiece game has been the Red River Shootout between Oklahoma (11) and Texas (12). At least one of the two teams has been ranked in each of the last 24 meetings, and both were ranked in 16 of those. The Friday party in downtown Dallas, the Saturday-morning scene at the Texas State Fair, the neutral-field Clash of Crimson and burnt orange, the high stakes—it’s been a high Holy day on the sport’s calendar, and it’s something the Southeastern Conference wanted as part of its Inventory when it acquired the Sooners and Longhorns.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button