Big 12 Conference Teases 2023 Schedule Release

After months of consternation and patiently waiting, Big 12 fans will have their schedule.

The league announced Monday night that it will reveal the full 2023 schedule on Tuesday at 1 pm

The league welcomes four new members next season in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston, growing from 10 members to 14, and the scheduling matrix for adding four teams to a 10-team, nine-game round-robin football format has been complex.

Complicating the matter even further, Flagship schools Oklahoma and Texas are on their way out — they’re joining the SEC in 2025, although there have been multiple indicators they could leave sooner than that.

New commissioner Brett Yormark said in October the newcomers would play every member in their first two years, but if OU and Texas leave early, that won’t be possible.

Yormark also said at Big 12 basketball media days that the schedule release was anticipated in late November or early December.

TCU may have inadvertently posted the Horned Frogs’ 2023 schedule on Monday night.

FBSchedules.com tweeted a Screenshot of the TCU schedule from the school’s official athletics website. The schedule was quickly taken down. No other Big 12 schools have their full 2023 schedules posted yet.

If the TCU schedule is correct, the defending national runner-up will play at Oklahoma on Nov. 24 — the Friday after Thanksgiving.

According to the TCU schedule that was taken down, the Horned Frogs will play at Houston in September and host BYU in October.

In any case, the league will finally make it official Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, citing unnamed sources, reported Monday night that OU will host UCF.