Big 12 Conference Teases 2023 Schedule Release

After months of consternation and patiently waiting, Big 12 fans will have their schedule.

The league announced Monday night that it will reveal the full 2023 schedule on Tuesday at 1 pm

The league welcomes four new members next season in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston, growing from 10 members to 14, and the scheduling matrix for adding four teams to a 10-team, nine-game round-robin football format has been complex.

