Big 12 Conference Releases 2022-23 Men’s Basketball league schedule

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference released its Men’s Basketball league schedule on Friday morning for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The University of Texas opens conference action with a road contest at Oklahoma on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Texas will be Featured on three-consecutive ESPN “Big Monday” contests this year. UT hosts Baylor on Jan. 30 at Moody Center before playing road games at Kansas on Feb. 6 and Texas Tech on Feb. 13. The Longhorns conclude league action with a home game against Kansas on Saturday, March 4. Teams will step out of conference play on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

For the 12th straight year, the Big 12 schedule features a double round-robin format consisting of 18 games, with league members playing each other twice. The 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship is slated for March 8-11 (Wednesday-Saturday) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

All 90 league contests are slated for telecast with 86 on ESPN platforms, including Big 12 Now, and four on CBS. Dates, times and television designations are subject to change. Finalized details for flex Picks will be announced closer to the game dates.

2022-23 Texas Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule