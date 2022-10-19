Big 12 basketball poised for dominance after another national title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As if Rebuilding a program in the Big 12 wasn’t hard enough, now, thanks to Iowa State’s 2021-22 turnaround under first-year Coach TJ Otzelberger, there’s even less Patience and more expectations.

“TJ puts a lot of pressure on every Coach that takes over a program,” new Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said Wednesday at the league’s media day. “And the administrations look at it, too, and say it can be done.”

Iowa State’s turn from 2-22 to Sweet 16 in a single year simply adds another layer of difficulty in a conference that’s established itself as the best in the country through straightforward stats, advanced analytics and being home to the last two national Champions in Baylor ( 2021) and Kansas (2022).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button