Big 12 basketball poised for dominance after another national title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As if Rebuilding a program in the Big 12 wasn’t hard enough, now, thanks to Iowa State’s 2021-22 turnaround under first-year Coach TJ Otzelberger, there’s even less Patience and more expectations.

“TJ puts a lot of pressure on every Coach that takes over a program,” new Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang said Wednesday at the league’s media day. “And the administrations look at it, too, and say it can be done.”

Iowa State’s turn from 2-22 to Sweet 16 in a single year simply adds another layer of difficulty in a conference that’s established itself as the best in the country through straightforward stats, advanced analytics and being home to the last two national Champions in Baylor ( 2021) and Kansas (2022).

“You can look at head-to-head competition, the quality of the players, their competitive spirit, the quality of the coaches,” Otzelberger said. “A lot of Hall of Famers, national champions, Final Four coaches, guys who have done this for a long time and won a lot of games.

“So I don’t think it really matters what metric you look at, whether it’s an eye test, whether you watch those games or whatever it may be.”

Someone who has lived it is Gabe Kalscheur, the Iowa State senior who spent three years in the Big Ten at Minnesota before transferring to the Cyclones.

“The Big Ten, you could come with a couple games you could ease into,” Kalscheur said. “Not saying any game was going to be easy, but some nights you kind of knew what you were going to get from a team.

“This conference, every day, every night is going to be a dog fight so you’ve got to bring your best bullet. It’s not for the weak.”

Iowa State saw the difficulties and benefits of the league’s strength in Otzelberger’s first season.

The Cyclones went 13-0 against non-league teams in the regular season, but were 7-11 against the Big 12. After winning their first 12 games of the season, they dropped three of four and five of seven to start Big 12 play . February began with a four-game losing streak.

“We had been really tested throughout the course of the season,” Otzelberger said. “If you can stay the course, understanding you might lose another game or two games, but you’re losing it to really good teams and that’s making you better .

“How young men improve and how teams improve – if you can really be together and gain strength from those opportunities – you’re going to be better for it and you’re going to be more prepared when you’re in the NCAA tournament. ”

For as difficult as the losing is, it does, in some ways, represent the opportunity the Big 12 presents.

Not only in sharpening teams against high-level competition but improving an NCAA tournament resume. Last year, teams couldn’t lose a road game to a Quad 2 opponent. Only Kansas State and West Virginia fell outside the NET ranking’s top-50 that would make them Quad 2s at home.

That means there were almost no bad losses and almost exclusively good wins on every Big 12 team’s schedule.

“Don’t sleep much,” Baylor Coach Scott Drew said of preparing for the league. “That’s what makes the Big 12 the best conference in the country statistically, analytically and will continue.”

The Big 12 figures to be just formidable this year with half the league in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll. Kansas and Baylor are both in the top-10 while Texas and TCU are in the top-15, and Texas Tech comes in at 25th.

So while it may mean an Iowa State team with seven new players may again take its lumps throughout the winter, it may just help push their season into the spring once again.

“It got us to where our end result was – which was the NCAA tournament bid and got us ready for that,” Kalscheur said. “We faced some challenges through the Big 12 season. In the middle of it, there were a couple losing streaks we had, but we stayed true to who we are and what got us there. It made us who we are.

“These non-conference games, it’s going to be like (the newcomers) are going in the baby pool just to put their foot in the water a little bit. Once that Big 12 hits, it’s going to be real eye-opening.”