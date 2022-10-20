Big 12 Basketball Media Days breakout: G Taylor Robertson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sooners guard Taylor Robertson is some 51 3-pointers away from breaking the NCAA all-time record as she enters her final season in 2022-23. She’s knocked down 446 throughout her career and is right on the heels of Kelsey Mitchell’s mark at Ohio State from 2014-18.

While Robertson’s Chasing that record down, she’s also a Veteran as part of year two of the Jennie Baranczyk era. In year one, the Sooners Hosted the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center and made it to the second round, before being eliminated by Notre Dame.

And with all that said, Robertson met with the press at the annual Big 12 Media Days. OUInsider.com caught up with her to talk about a number of things entering the season.

What it’s like having their core back in year two: “I think that our experience and our depth plays a huge part in just being able to have everybody in a core back because a lot of teams can’t say that they have that. And that helps us build on what we did last year in year one. And I think that that’ll help us as we go through non-conference and then in Big 12 play.”

What it’s like getting Ana Llanusa back: “Having her back is just really exciting. It’s always fun to have her on the floor with us. And just adding that leadership, the voice, the experience, like all of that, it just helps our team and elevates us in ways that we just can’t do it without her.”

How they can carry over the fun and Personality to this year: “I think we’re carrying that over just by being Everyday in practice just having fun, staying Loose and not letting anything get to our head or like get too worried about one certain thing and just being able to play ball because that’s what we all like to do and just keep getting better and keep having fun with it.”

What they most learned from the NCAA Tournament experience last year: “Yeah, I think just being able to experience it and like there’s like that feeling in March that when you play, especially in the tournament, and like getting that feeling for the first time it’s like you want more and you want to just keep playing and playing. And I think we all have that from last year, just that we want to play more and get more games.”

What it means to have a fifth year: “Well, it’s crazy to think about, that we really probably shouldn’t even have this opportunity to be able to have one more year. It’s just really special that we get to do it with, I get to do it with these two and the whole rest of our team. And I’m just really excited because it’s not probably going to happen again, and just make the most of it because we have so much experience and depth and just fun and competitiveness that we can do a lot of things. And I can’t wait to do all of them.”

What the Unfinished business is for them they’ve talked about: “I mean, we just want to win. So, that’s it.”