Big 12 Basketball Daily Fantasy Picks for Dec. 31

There are four Big 12 men’s games in the Draft Kings Daily Fantasy Sports pool for men’s college basketball as Big 12 play opens on Saturday.

This season, when Big 12 games are part of the pool at Draft Kings, we’ll provide our recommendations for who to take that night. In this case, the recommendations are for a Classic game, which features eight players — three guards, three forwards and two guard/forwards (utility). The lineup must contain players from at least two different games. The salary cap is $50,000.

The goal is to fill out a complete Big 12 lineup. With four different Big 12 games in the queue — Texas Tech at TCU, Oklahoma State at Kansas, Baylor at Iowa State and Texas at Oklahoma — we’re going to build a lineup that takes one player from each team.

Here is Saturday’s lineup/recommendations:

Guards

Avery Anderson III, Oklahoma State ($7,000); Tyrese Hunter, Texas ($6,700); Richard ‘Pop’ Isaacs, Texas Tech ($6,400)

I’m not sure who to trust in the OSU backcourt except Anderson, who remains the Cowboys’ leading scorer. Kansas will blanket him but he’ll find a way to make an impact.

Marcus Carr is coming off an enormous game and the Sooners will pay extra attention to him. Hunter will likely benefit.

Isaacs is solid value for the cap price and when you see who I take at forward, you’ll know why I’m bargain-hunting. But Isaacs has been a consistent 20-point scorer in this Fantasy system.

Forwards

Jalen Wilson, Kansas ($9,100); Emanuel Miller, TCU ($6,400); Tre King, Iowa State ($3,200)

Wilson has the highest cap hit of anyone among these eight Big 12 teams, but he’s worth it. He’s the only player averaging 40 or more Fantasy points and he’s been consistently elite all season.

Miller is averaging close to 30 Fantasy points per game and coming off a TCU-best performance in his last game. Plus, he’s healthy.

King is going to get a lot more run against Baylor with the injury to Aljaz Kunc. Because King has played just one game this season, he’s the bargain in the lineup and he could overproduce based on Draft Kings’ expectations.

Utility

F Josh Ojianwuna, Baylor ($4,000); F Tanner Groves, Oklahoma ($6,700)

Once you’ve got five or six players on the board, you have to find bargains. Ojianwuna has potential. He had 36.75 Fantasy points in his last game with a double-double against Nicholls State. But, in his previous three games he was averaging about 15 Fantasy points. Iowa State’s defense is top-notch and many of Baylor’s high-value players may struggle a bit. Ojianwuna is the closest thing Baylor has to Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua energy, and if Flo Thamba gets in foul trouble he will benefit.

I wanted to find a way to fit in Grant Sherfield but just couldn’t do it. I squeezed out extra cap space with Isaacs and Ojianwuna to grab Groves, who is likely to be OU’s top rebounder and put in about 10-12 points.

–

Scoring system: Point: +1 Pt; Made 3pt Shot: +0.5 Pts; Rebound: +1.25 Pts; Asst: +1.5 Pts; Steal: +2 Pts; Block: +2 Pts; Turnover: -0.5 Pts; Double-Double (Max 1 Per Player: Points, Rebounds, Assists, Blocks, Steals) +1.5 Pts; Triple-Double: Max 1 Per Player (Points, Rebounds, Assists, Blocks, Steals): +3 Pts

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard