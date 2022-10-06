Big 12 Announces Preseason Women’s Basketball Poll

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State was voted as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball regular season title by the Conference’s head coaches. The Cyclones sit atop the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the first time since the 2000-01 season and the third time in program history.

The Cyclones edged out Texas, the Winner of the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, by just one point in the poll, as the teams each received four first-place votes. Oklahoma and 2022 Big 12 regular season Champion Baylor each received one first-place vote. The Sooners ranked third in the poll, followed by Baylor in fourth. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Kansas and Kansas State, who each snapped an NCAA Tournament drought in 2022, checked in at fifth and sixth place, respectively. Texas Tech was picked seventh, followed by West Virginia in eighth, Oklahoma State in ninth and TCU in 10th place.

The 2022-23 season begins on Monday, November 2, with seven Big 12 teams hosting non-conference games. Conference play begins on Saturday, December 31, with all 10 teams in action. Big 12 head coaches and select players will appear at the Big 12 Basketball Tipoff, presented by Old Trapper on Tuesday, October 18, in Kansas City, Missouri. The media event will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 1-6 pm ET. Commissioner Brett Yormark will lead off the interviews at noon.

2022-23 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Place Team (First-Place Votes) – Points

1. Iowa State (4) – 75

2. Texas (4) – 74

3. Oklahoma (1) – 65

4. Baylor (1) – 62

5. Kansas – 49

6. Kansas State – 37

7. Texas Tech – 29

8. West Virginia – 26

9. Oklahoma State – 23rd

10. TCU – 10