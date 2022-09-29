Big 12 announces men’s basketball conference Slate

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 18-round fight begins on New Year’s Eve.

Texas Tech opens Big 12 play on the road at TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, December 31 to start the final season of the home-and-away series between each of the current 10 conference programs before hosting Kansas on Tuesday, January 3 to begin the home slate. The tip time for the opener in Fort Worth is yet to be determined, while the conference announced an 8 pm tip for KU-Tech in Lubbock with the game to be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

Additionally, game times for previously announced non-conference games are now posted on the program’s schedule page. Highlights of the non-conference announcement include an 8 pm tipoff for the season opener on Monday, November 7 against Northwestern State and 7 pm tips for the games against Louisiana Tech and Georgetown at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Times and potential broadcast designations are on the TexasTech.com schedule page and will be updated throughout the season.

“We’re excited about this team,” Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams said. “We have high expectations. Our fanbase expects success. West Texas fans want guys who are going to play hard and together. They want grit and represent West Texas the right way. It’s a tall order and we’ve got our work cut out for us. Our guys have embraced it though. I think we’ll be able to compete with anyone in the country.”

The Big 12 double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, March 4, heading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be contested March 8-11 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Teams will step out of conference play on Saturday, January 28 for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

All 90 league contests are slated for telecast with 86 on ESPN platforms, including Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and four on CBS. Dates, times and television designations are subject to change. Finalized details for flex Picks will be announced closer to the game dates. The Big 12 has captured the last two national championships with Baylor winning the crown in 2021 followed by Kansas bringing home the 2022 title.

The Red Raiders were 12-6 in Big 12 play last season, including going a perfect 9-0 in conference play at home. Overall, Tech was 18-0 at home for the season which was only matched nationally by Kentucky. The team finished third in the Big 12 standings and would advance to the Big 12 Championship Finals before falling to Kansas. Tech is coming off a 2022 conference campaign where it swept Texas, Baylor and West Virginia while splitting with the other six teams.

Tech earned a 75-67 win over Kansas at home last season in its home opener and will once again host the Jayhawks in its first game at home this year. The Red Raiders dropped a 94-91 overtime decision in Lawrence last season and will travel to play KU on February 28. The Big 12 schedule also includes the matchups against Texas, including traveling to play the Longhorns on January 14 at the Moody Center in Austin before hosting at the USA on February 13. Tech hosts Baylor on January 17 and travels to Waco on February 4.

Broadcast Highlights at this point include playing on CBS for a noon game at Baylor on February 4 and hosting Texas on ESPN Big Monday at 8 pm on February 13. CBS Sports’ broadcast coverage will be available to stream live on Paramount+, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ.

Single game tickets for Red Raider Basketball home games will go on sale later this fall with more information being released at a later date.

TEXAS TECH 2023 BIG 12 SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 31

Texas Tech at TCU

Tuesday, January 3

Kansas at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 7

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Tuesday, January 10

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Saturday, January 14

Texas Tech at Texas

Tuesday, January 17

Baylor at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 21

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Wednesday, January 25

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Monday, January 30

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 4

Texas Tech at Baylor

Wednesday, February 8

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 11

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Monday, February 13

Texas at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 18

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Tuesday, February 21

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 25

TCU at Texas Tech

Tuesday, February 28

Texas Tech at Kansas

Saturday, March 4

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech