Big 12 Announces Junior Reporter Program for Basketball Tip Off

The Big 12 Conference will welcome a Junior Reporter Program to the 2022 Basketball Tip Off presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky October 18-19 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The program provides an opportunity for Sports Marketing students at Central High School in St. Joseph, Missouri, to gain practical experience in preparing, conducting and producing interviews with Big 12 men’s and Women’s student-athletes and coaches. They will also receive a behind-the-scenes look at the elements involved with staging this season preview event.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with St. Joseph Central High School to provide this educational opportunity to its students and to extend this exceptional program to our Basketball Tip-Off,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “We have conducted a similar program the last two years at Big 12 Football Media Days to glowing reviews from coaches, student-athletes and the junior Reporter participants.”

The Sports Marketing program at Central High School provides students with hands-on work through practical applications, including production of live broadcasts for Central Sporting events, creative content including graphic design and video production. Students are also responsible for the acquisition and retention of sponsorships for the school’s Athletic programs.

Content created by the Junior Reporters will be shared across official Big 12 Conference media platforms throughout the 2022-23 basketball season.