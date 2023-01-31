Big 12 Announces 2023 Football Schedule

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State will face 11 2022 Bowl teams according to the 2023 football schedule announced today by the Big 12 Conference.

ISU will have six home games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium and will begin the season playing host to Northern Iowa (Sept. 2). The Cyclones will host Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series the following week (Sept. 9) before their final non-conference game at Ohio (Sept. 16).

The Cyclones open Big 12 play at home against Oklahoma State (Sept. 23). It marks the first time since 1997, the Big 12 Conference’s Inaugural season, that Iowa State will begin league play against the Cowboys in Ames.

Following a Sept. 30 date at Oklahoma, Iowa State Returns home to Honor Jack Trice’s Legacy when it hosts 2023 College Football Playoff finalist TCU on Oct. 7, the day before the 100th anniversary of his tragic passing from injuries suffered during the Cyclones’ Oct. 6, 1923, loss at Minnesota.

Iowa State will play at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Oct. 14, in the first-ever meeting between the programs, and following an Oct. 21 open date, travel to Baylor, Oct. 28.

The Cyclones will welcome Kansas (Nov. 4) for Homecoming to begin November, and then travel to Provo, Utah, on Nov. 11 for their fifth all-time meeting against BYU, and first since 1974.

ISU hosts Texas on Nov. 18 before closing its schedule Nov. 25 at 2022 Big 12 Champion Kansas State.

Season ticket renewal information will be communicated to the public in early February.

To view the entire 2023 schedule online, click here.

2023 Iowa State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – SLEEP

Sept. 9 – %IOWA

Sept. 16 – at Ohio

Sept. 23 – *OKLAHOMA STATE

Sept. 30 – *at Oklahoma

October 7 – *TCU (Jack Trice Legacy Game)

October 14 – *at Cincinnati

October 28 – *at Baylor

Nov. 4 – *KANSAS (Homecoming)

Nov. 11 – *at BYU

Nov. 18 – *TEXAS

Nov. 25 – *at Kansas State

Home games in CAPS/BOLD

%Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

*Big 12 Conference game.