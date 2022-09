Big 12 Announces 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

The 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball conference season is scheduled to open on Saturday, December 31, with a full slate of five games on New Year’s Eve.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, March 4, leading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship set for March 9-12 at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

Additionally, 11 games have been selected for national television broadcast. Each member institution will set game times and networks for their remaining home games. Dates, times and television designations are subject to change.

Baylor won the Big 12 regular season in 2022, becoming the first team since 2000 to start conference play 0-2 and win the title. The Bears were part of the nation-leading 60% of Big 12 schools selected for the NCAA Championship, as the league posted a 6-0 record in the Round of 64. Texas won the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday, December 31

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at Oklahoma State

K-State at Texas

Oklahoma at West Virginia

TCU at Baylor

Tuesday, January 3

Baylor at Oklahoma

Wednesday, January 4

Oklahoma State at K-State

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech at Kansas

West Virginia at Iowa State

Saturday, January 7

Baylor at Kansas

Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at TCU

West Virginia at K-State

Sunday, January 8

Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2), 2 p.m

Tuesday, January 10

Kansas at Texas

TCU at West Virginia

Wednesday, January 11

K-State at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Saturday, January 14

Kansas at Oklahoma

TCU at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at K-State

Sunday, January 15

Baylor at West Virginia (ESPNU), 2 pm CT/3 pm ET

Iowa State at Texas (ESPN2), 4 p.m

Wednesday, January 18

K-State at Baylor

Oklahoma at TCU

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Texas at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Kansas

Saturday, January 21

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

TCU at K-State

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Sunday, January 22

Texas at Baylor (ESPN2), 4 p.m

Wednesday, January 25

Iowa State at TCU

K-State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma at Texas

Saturday, January 28

Baylor at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Texas

West Virginia at TCU

Sunday, January 29

K-State at Kansas (ESPNU), 5 p.m

Tuesday, January 31

TCU at Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 1

Iowa State at K-State

Kansas at Baylor

Texas at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 4

Baylor at Iowa State (ESPNU), 5 p.m

Texas at Kansas

Oklahoma State at TCU

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Sunday, February 5

K-State at Texas Tech (ESPNU), 1 p.m

Tuesday, February 7

Oklahoma at Baylor

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 8

TCU at Kansas

Texas Tech at Texas

Saturday, February 11

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas at Texas Tech

TCU at Texas

Sunday, February 12

Oklahoma at K-State (ESPNU), 1 p.m

Monday, February 13

Texas at Iowa State (Network & Time TBD)

Wednesday, February 15

Baylor at K-State

Kansas at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Saturday, February 18

Iowa State at Baylor

K-State at TCU

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Sunday, February 19

Oklahoma at Kansas

West Virginia at Texas (ESPNU), 3 pm CT/4 pm ET

Wednesday, February 22

Baylor at TCU

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at K-State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Saturday, February 25

K-State at West Virginia

TCU at Iowa State

Texas at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Baylor

Sunday, February 26

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Monday, February 27

Baylor at Texas (ESPN2), 6 p.m

Wednesday, March 1

Iowa State at Kansas

K-State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

TCU at Texas Tech