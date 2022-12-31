Biden loses golf ball in US Virgin Islands

President Biden had to take a Mulligan while on vacation in the US Virgin Islands this week after losing his golf ball in the bushes.

The 80-year-old president was golfing with his 16-year-old grandson Hunter when he lost his ball, The Sun reported.

US President Joe Biden plays golf with his grandson, Robert, who is known as “Hunter.”

Reuters

US Secret Service counter-assault team agents protect President Joe Biden as he plays golf with his grandson.

US Secret Service counter-assault team agents protect President Joe Biden as he plays golf with his grandson.

Reuters

Advertisement

The two went golfing at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in Christiansted, St. Croix.

Reuters

The 80-year-old president had to take a Mulligan after losing a golf ball in the bushes.

Reuters

Advertisement

Photos from Reuters show the duffer-in-chief, wearing a white polo shirt and blue hat, looking for the ball in the shrubbery — joined in the search by two Secret Service agents.

Biden, like many Presidents before him, is a frequent golfer and often takes in a game during vacations.

Hotel guests look on as President Biden and a few Secret Service agents looking for the golf ball.

Hotel guests look on as President Biden and a few Secret Service agents looking for the golf ball.

Reuters

US Secret Service counter-assault team agents protect President Joe Biden as he plays golf with his grandson.

US Secret Service counter-assault team agents protecting President Biden and his grandson.

Reuters

Advertisement

President Biden received some help from Secret Service agents looking for a lost ball.

President Biden received some help from Secret Service agents looking for a lost ball.

Reuters

US President Joe Biden plays golf with his grandson.

The president was seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue hat.

Reuters

Advertisement

After spending Christmas at the White House, Biden and his family have been vacationing in St. Croix. Biden is not scheduled to return to Washington until Jan. 2.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button