Biddle is on 97.1 The Fan’s Morning Juice talking Buckeye football

With just two games left in the regular season, what are your overall thoughts on this 2022 Ohio State team? What are the strengths and possible concerns? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter to discuss that and more about the Buckeyes. Included in the conversation is the awesome moment of Kamryn Babb scoring a touchdown against Indiana, OSU being banged up at running back and much more.

You can listen to the segment here:

Want the latest scoops and news on the Buckeyes? Try our 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AND BECOME A BUCKNUTS SUBSCRIBER!

What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds to sign up for our FREE Buckeyes newsletter now!

2022 OHIO STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Kickoff times/TV information TBA unless otherwise noted)

Saturday, Sept. 3: vs. Notre Dame (Final score: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10)

Saturday, Sept. 10: vs. Arkansas State (Final score: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12)

Saturday, Sept. 17: vs. Toledo (Final score: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21)

Saturday, Sept. 24: vs. Wisconsin (Final score: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21)

Saturday, Oct. 1: vs. Rutgers (Final score: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10)

Saturday, Oct. 8: at Michigan State (Final score: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20)

OFF WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 22: vs. Iowa (Final score: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10)

Saturday, Oct. 29: at Penn State (Final score: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31)

Saturday, Nov. 5: at Northwestern (Final score: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7)

Saturday, Nov. 12: vs. Indiana (Final score: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14)

Saturday, Nov. 19: at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, SECU Stadium, College Park, MD)

Saturday, Nov. 26: vs. Michigan (12 p.m. ET, FOX, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH)

Saturday, Dec. 3: Big Ten Championship Game (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)