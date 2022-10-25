Bidding closes this Friday for Dare Arts’ The Great Art Heist

Dare Arts announces a final call for bids in their benefit auction, The Great Art Heist, which closes at 8:00pm on Friday, October 28.

Featuring over 130 pieces of media by local and regional artists, including jewelry, paintings, glasswork, ceramics and woodwork, The Great Art Heist has something for everyone.

“We are in the home stretch and would sincerely appreciate our community’s support in reaching our goal,” said Dare Arts Executive Director Jessica Sands. “When you bid in The Great Art Heist, you are supporting so many unique programs and events on the Outer Banks, including the Outer Banks Veterans Writing Workshop which will celebrate its 10th year this November, the Artrageous Kids Art Festival, our Gallery in downtown Manteo that features the work of over 100 artists and hosts free community events every month, and our Power of Art program that ensures groups and individuals with special needs have access to the arts.”

With five days left to bid, Dare Arts is just $5,000 shy of their $20,000 fundraising goal.

You can bid online at DareArts.org/artauction and in person at the Dare Arts Gallery in Manteo. The online auction also offers the option to make a donation if you do not have room for more art, but would like to participate in The Heist.

Thank you to TowneBank for returning as the presenting sponsor of The Great Art Heist for the third consecutive year.

The Great Art Heist is Sponsored by Jane Webster and Basnight & Moran Insurance Agency.

For more information about the event, please visit DareArts.org/artauction or call (252) 473-5558.

Dare Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to encouraging the arts in Dare County through advocacy, enrichment and opportunity.