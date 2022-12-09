Bickling steps down as HC of Warren girls soccer | News, Sports, Jobs

Jeremy Bickling is stepping down as Warren girls soccer Coach after seven seasons.

In those seven seasons, Warren has accumulated 94 wins. The Dragons advanced to the District 10 playoff semifinals in both 2016 and 2017, lost in the D10 Championship in 2018, then won four straight D10 3A titles from 2019 to 2022 (being named the Champion this past season without an opponent).

During that stretch, Bickling coached multiple region players of the year and District 10 and region all-stars, including his two daughters, Mackenzie Bickling and Georgie Bickling. Georgie Bickling is graduating this school year as the program’s leader in career goals and assists. Mackenzie Bickling had the previous career assists mark.

Among Highlights he noted were the program’s “first D10 title, going 18-1 in 2020 and only losing (in the PIAA playoffs) to the number one team in the Nation at the time — Mars, Pa., and being able to enjoy the time with my daughters.

“Goals were to elevate the program to win a district title and then make playing in the state Playoffs a common occurrence,” added Bickling. “100 wins was another goal, but fell just short at 94 total. The over-arching goal was to create a winning culture built around work and preparation. Overall, (assistant coach) Eric Fadale and I are proud of what the players and parents committed the time and energy to accomplish. We have been blessed to work with dedicated families that help support the team as well as their daughters.”