Bickford Tabbed MAC Men’s Volleyball Player of the Week

ANNVILLE, Pa. (January 16, 2023) – Senior Percy Bickford of No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball was named Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The award is the first career Weekly accolade for the Santa Monica, California native and the first for the men’s volleyball program this season.

Bickford totaled 31 kills on 52 attacks with just five errors (.500 hitting percentage) as the nationally-ranked Ducks opened the season with wins over Marymount, No. 9 St. John Fisher and St. Joseph’s College (LI). After opening with just four kills in the Ducks’ sweep of Marymount, Bickford was outstanding against SJFC, finishing with 14 kills on 18 attacks with just one error. They then added another 13 Kills in the Sweep of the Golden Eagles. Additionally, Bickford finished with four blocks, two aces, a pair of assists and 16 digs across the three matches.

Up Next: Well. 4 Men’s Volleyball heads to Fairfield, Connecticut on Jan. 18 for an inter-divisional tilt with Division I’s Sacred Heart University. The Ducks topped the Pioneers in five sets in the last countable matchup between the teams. Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

