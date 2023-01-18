Bickford Named AVCA Division III Men’s Volleyball National Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (January 17, 2023) – Senior Percy Bickford of No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball was named the Division III National Player of the Week, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Tuesday.

The national recognition is the first for Bickford and the 14th in program history. Bickford becomes the 10th player in the program’s long and storied history to receive the national accolade from the AVCA. The Ducks have received a national player of the week honor in three of the last four seasons.

Bickford had 31 kills on 52 attacks with just five errors (.500 hitting %) as the Ducks opened the season 3-0 with wins over Marymount, No. 9 St. John Fisher, and St. Joseph’s College (LI). Against No. 9 SJFC, he hit .722 (14K-1E-18A) and added 16 digs, four blocks, and a pair of aces. He helped Stevens close the week undefeated with 13 kills and nine digs against St. Joseph’s. Additionally, Bickford finished with four blocks, two aces, a pair of assists and 16 digs across the three matches.

Up Next: Well. 4 Men’s Volleyball heads to Fairfield, Connecticut on Jan. 18 for an inter-divisional tilt with Division I’s Sacred Heart University. Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise