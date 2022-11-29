Bibliophiles, Bangalore Literature Festival is back!
The two-day lit fest will start on December 3 at Lalit Ashok Hotel on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru. (Source: Archives @Bangalore Literature Festival)
The fest is scheduled to feature over 250 international and Indian authors and speakers. It will aslo see four program Forums and two children’s venues.
The organizers of the lit fest have planned around 150 different sessions with an aim to appeal to audiences with different choices in books and all age groups, including children.
On Day 1 of the lit fest, there will be a unique ‘Sufiyana’ performance with Mir Mukhtiar Ali at 8:30 pm. Mukhtiyar Ali is a renowned folk singer from Rajasthan and hails from a Nomadic community Mirasis, who have been the traditional carriers of the oral tradition of Sufiyana Kalam. He blends Rajasthani folk idiom with refined Classicism to sing the Poetry of Kabir, Mira and Sufi poets.
