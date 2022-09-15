Bianca Belair Reveals A Big Goal She Still Has In WWE

“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has established herself as a top star on the WWE roster. When her theme music hits, the WWE Universe knows exactly what time it is. While Belair is at the Forefront of WWE TV today, she still has some goals to check off, and she has her sights set on a Massive one.

“One of my top goals is to eventually defeat and pin all Four Horsewomen,” Belair said during an appearance on the “In The Kliq” podcast. “I’ve gotten three out of the four. I’m excited to go up against Bayley again to solidify the fact that she was one of the Horsewomen that I had pinned. Then eventually to go after Charlotte Flair, and for her to be the last one that I have to try to Conquer is a big task for me, being that when I first came into WWE she was one of the first women I looked up to. I think a lot of people forget that she is a homegrown Talent . Her dad is Ric Flair, but she is a homegrown talent. So I always saw myself in her. For her to be the last one I have to conquer, I feel like I’d really be at the top of the mountaintop.”

Belair’s immediate attention will be on Bayley, who scored the pin over Belair to end a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle, the first time Belair had been pinned in nearly a year. As for Flair, she hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since losing the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.