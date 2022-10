BI-DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS – KWHI.com

5A

Brenham Cubettes vs. Killeen Chaparrel, Tuesday, 6pm, Taylor High School (5:30pm pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com main feed)

Lake Creek vs. Killeen Shoemaker, Tuesday, 6pm, Hearne High School

College Station vs. Killeen Ellison, Tuesday, 6:30pm, Mexia High School

Magnolia West vs. Lake Belton, TBD

4A

Bellville vs. Bay City, Tuesday, 6:30pm, East Bernard High School

Sealy vs. Brazosport, Tuesday, 5:30pm, Richmond Randle High School

Giddings vs. Houston Young Women’s Preparatory Academy, Monday, 5:30pm, Sealy High School

La Grange vs. North Forest, Monday, 7:30pm, Sealy High School

Caldwell vs. Worthing, TBD

3A

Anderson-Shiro vs. Danbury, Tuesday, 6:30pm, CE King High School

Columbus vs. Nixon-Smiley, Monday, 6pm, Flatonia High School

2A

Burton vs. Holland, Tuesday, 6:30pm, Giddings High School (6pm pregame on KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed and the KWHI App)

Somerville vs. Thrall, Tuesday, 6:30pm, Somerville High School

Mumford vs. Granger, Monday, 6pm, Caldwell High School

Milan vs. Thorndale, Tuesday, 7pm, Lexington High School

1A

Fayetteville vs. Dime Box, TBD

Round Top-Carmine, bye