BHS volleyball spikes Grove | Bluffton Icon

By Cort Reynolds

COLUMBUS GROVE–The visiting Bluffton High School volleyball team swept a three-setter at Columbus Grove in a Northwest Conference match Thursday evening, October 6.

The decisive 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 win raised the overall Bluffton record to 13-7 this season, and their league mark improved to 4-3.

The Bulldogs dropped to 3-15 and 1-6 in the NWC with the defeat.

Ayla Grandey hammered 15 kills to pace Bluffton. Kendall Stackhouse knocked down nine kills and added two blocks.

Versatile Gracie Yarnell doled out a dozen assists and made nine digs.

Avery Talavinia mustered 23 digs and dealt two aces. Morgan Fruchey compiled 12 digs, had three blocks and served three aces. Dyllan Worcester came up with nine digs.

Olivia Hobensack dished out 15 assists and served two aces.

The Pirate junior varsity also won, 2-0.

The Bluffton spikers host Talented local Rival Allen East (14-3, 5-2 NWC) in the league finale Tuesday, Oct. 11. With a win, the Pirates could finish in a tie for third. AE is currently tied in third with Lincolnview in the league standings.

The Pirates then finish up the regular season at tough non-league foe Van Buren (15-3) Thursday, Oct. 13.