BHS volleyball overtaken by Mustangs

Cort Reynolds

The Bluffton High School volleyball team won the first two sets, but visiting backyard Rival Allen East rallied to take the final three to Capture their Northwest Conference season finale Showdown Tuesday evening, October 11.

The tough loss dropped the overall Bluffton record to 13-8, and they finished 4-4 in the league to end up fifth in the nine-team league.

AE came from behind to win the 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 16-14 thriller, clinching it in a tight fifth set.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 15-3 overall and 6-2 in the NWC with the comeback win, and finished a strong third in the league standings.

Three-time Defending league Champion Lincolnview lost to Rival Crestview Tuesday to finish fourth at 5-3, giving the Knights the NWC title Outright at 8-0.

Leipsic finished second at 7-1. Had Bluffton beaten AE, they would have ended up in a three-way tie for third place with the Mustangs and the Lancers.

Ayla Grandey hammered 14 kills to pace Bluffton.

Versatile Gracie Yarnell knocked down six kills, passed out 18 assists, dug up 13 hits and served six aces.

Morgan Fruchey amassed eight kills, 16 digs and three blocks.

Avery Talavinia mustered a team-high 29 digs. Dyllan Worcester came up with 10 digs.

Olivia Hobensack doled out 11 assists, made 11 digs and served three aces.

Olivia Siferd came up with five blocks.

The Pirate junior varsity beat the AE reserves, 2-0.

The Bluffton spikers finish up the regular season at tough non-league foe Van Buren (16-3) Thursday, Oct. 13.

In a scheduling quirk, the Pirate girls will again play at Van Buren for a second consecutive match in the Div. III Kalida Sectional first round Monday, October 17 at 6 pm