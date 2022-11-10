BHS theater arts takes “The Little Mermaid” to center stage

By Grace McCarthy

Blaine High School’s theater arts department is ready to make its Pandemic comeback with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” musical. The performance starts at 7 pm Thursday, November 17 through Saturday, November 19 and starts at 2 pm Sunday, November 20.

Under the direction of BHS’s new drama teacher Olivia Theilemann, the one-hour performance will bring to life the 1989 Disney classic as the protagonist mermaid, Ariel, falls in love and becomes human. The Disney version is adapted from Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s 19th century fairy tale.

“They’re all super thrilled,” Theilemann said of the students. “They’ve been working really hard and craving this for many years. It’s come out in their excitement. They’re super jazzed about it.”

Except for a small play last spring, Theilemann said this will be the students’ first in-person performance since the pandemic. Over 20 BHS Actors and eight technicians have worked almost every weekday since mid-September to gear up for the show. The musical will have singing, dancing, fun costumes and puppets.

Andy Marshall is the show’s musical and technical director and Renee Scheib is the assistant director and choreographer. Theilemann said she plans to put on two large-scale performances per year as well as small performances.

Theilemann said she wants audience members to understand theater’s importance in school and watch the students’ Joy as they perform.

“I really hope the community comes out and supports. These students worked really hard and the more community engagement we can get, the better.”

The show is appropriate for all ages. General admission tickets are $10, and tickets for students and children are $5. Tickets will be sold at the door of the Performing Arts Center, 975 H Street.

“This group of students is extremely talented,” Theilemann said. “Their jaws will be on the floor for what they will see.”